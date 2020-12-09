‘This is madness’: Mitt Romney blasts GOP lawmakers threatening to protest Electoral College vote
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is not pleased with his Republican colleagues’ continued efforts to delay the upcoming Electoral College vote that will solidify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. During an interview with NBC News’ Frank Thorp, the Republican lawmaker described the legal challenges as “madness.”
“This is madness. We have a process, recounts are appropriate, going to the court is approp [SIC] & pursuing every legal avenue is appropriate, but trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness,” Romney said on Tuesday. “It would be saying, ‘Look, let’s not follow the vote of the people, let’s instead do it what we want, that would not be the way a democratic republic ought to work.”
ROMNEY: "It would be saying, 'Look, let's not follow the vote of the people, let's instead do it what we want, that would not be the way a democratic republic ought to work."
Q: Are you very confident that anything like that would be rejected here.
ROMNEY: "Yes."
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 9, 2020
Romney’s latest remarks are not the first he has made regarding the outcome of the election. Shortly after Biden was declared the winner of the election, Romney was one of the first Republican lawmakers to speak out. On day after the election was called, Romney urged the nation to ‘get behind’ Biden.
The Utah senator’s conversation with Thorp come just days after the state of Texas sued to overturn the election results in multiple battleground states Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin that Biden won. Prior to the Texas lawsuits, Trump and his legal campaign had a total of 46 post-election lawsuits thrown out of courts across the country.
Concern grows as Trump repeatedly calls for election to be ‘overturned’ – and Republicans refuse to stop him
More than five weeks after Election Day, concern is mounting as President Donald Trump not only shows no signs of conceding, but increasingly is spreading dangerous lies and disinformation – including now repeatedly calling for the election to be overturned. Americans are growing increasingly concerned, not only with the President's attacks on democracy, but with Republicans' refusal to defend it.
President Donald Trump and his supporters have filed more than 50 lawsuits, losing all but one. On Tuesday the U.S. Supreme Court – on which the president placed three of the six conservative justices – unanimously smacked down the latest attempt to overturn the election, in what amounted to a scathing, one sentence refusal.
Trump fraudsters humiliate themselves as they cite their own poll failures as proof of a rigged election
Now that the twin Krakens have been carefully lifted with a tweezers and laid to rest, and with the rest of the judicial debacle is coming to an end, the Trump fraudsters have unveiled a new line of evidence-free evidence: Polling data.
Yes, it turns out that it was mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to have crushed Donald Trump because faux-intellectual Republican pollsters have furrowed their brows and said so. It’s a novel argument that goes something like this:
“There must have been fraud in this election! Our pollsters couldn’t have been this wrong!”
The small cottage industry of right-wing propagandists masquerading as pollsters is actually citing its own failure to predict the 2020 results accurately as proof positive that the election was rigged. It’s a stupid enough argument to appeal to the Trump base.