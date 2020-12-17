‘Triggered birther’ Kayleigh McEnany roasted for feigning outrage over Biden staffer’s expletive

Kayleigh McEnany is outraged. Again. After reading a Glamour Q&A with an incoming deputy for President-elect Joe Biden, the White House press secretary is lashing out.

In an interview with the fashion magazine, Jen O’Malley Dillon said one thing, and predictably the right is twisting it into something else.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” O’Malley Dillon said. “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*ckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As a former prosecutor explained, those with the greatest amount of outreach weren’t likely to work with Biden to begin with.

Any Republican who says, "Well, I can't work with Biden on this or that because of that one time Dillon O'Malley said we were fuckers," was not planning to work with Biden anyway. Everybody needs to get real. — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) December 17, 2020

The bad faith arguments about the supposed hypocrisy of the Biden team might have weight if they weren’t made by people who saw the Access Hollywood tape and thought “We can work with this.” — Scott Smith is Our Man (Staying Home) In Chicago (@ourmaninchicago) December 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It also prompted questions about Kayleigh McEnany’s long history of offensive statements that she’s never explained.

How I Met Your Brother — Never mind, forgot he's still in that hut in Kenya. #ObamaTVShows — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 30, 2012

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here,” she told Fox News at one point. “And isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?”

The new White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said this about coronavirus on Feb. 25: "We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here … and isn't it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama." — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It prompted many to call McEnany out, among other things.

See the tweets below:

Kayleigh is very, sincerely offended https://t.co/zdPUU1GQ4P — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the Press Secretary to a man who regularly threatens opponents, inspires terrorism stochastically, mocks disabilities, heritages. He’s a fucker, and you, @PressSec, are also a fucker. And THAT word is cleaned up.

This is the America you wanted. This is the one you get. https://t.co/7lOVboTyJI — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 17, 2020

Can someone tell Kayleigh McEnazi that whining on Twitter about being called a fucker takes precious time away from packing her shit up and getting her lying putrid deplorable ass out of our White House. We’ve had enough of her garbage. Done. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) December 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayleigh would like to speak to the manager.#Fuckers — Lisa Bubon (@lisa_bubon) December 17, 2020

You are fuckers, though. And, anyway, no one cares what you think, Kayleigh. You'll probably never serve in government again. https://t.co/CBdRMD52rc — *you're (@RKJ65) December 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Clutch those pearls while your leader grabs your pussy Kayleigh He actually said it’s easy to do #fuckers pic.twitter.com/V7GFFPpudS — donna3434 (@NYGirl5757) December 17, 2020

Kayleigh, did you have anything to say to @RepTedYoho after he called @AOC a “f*cking b*tch”? Or is this a question for the White House since you will inevitably avoid answering it? https://t.co/jG7QxeQjZf — Emma Silverman (@EmmaSilverman1) December 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Should every Republican who’s a fucker just have their last name changed to Fucker? Mitch McFucker

Rand Fucker

Kayleigh McFucker

Don Fucker, Junior

Kelly Loeffucker

Devin Fucker Some are better than others, but it works. #meetthefuckers — ByeDon (@SecondaryBurner) December 17, 2020

Official #GOP Cry Baby Support Group. They have tissues and a hug for you Kayleigh. pic.twitter.com/7KoNXwMWE2 — Are We Done Yet? (@SoLong2020) December 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Didn't your boss brag about grabbing women by their pussies? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 17, 2020

Truth is an absolute defense against slander. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) December 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You are pathetically predictable. https://t.co/jkDDWzgmZa — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 17, 2020

Exactly? Are how are they being described incorrectly? pic.twitter.com/NMqtFkfOFs — People Are People 🏈🌊 (@FantasyLeftover) December 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayleigh is a fucker. https://t.co/6JsNodxhEL — 'Tis The Damn Eddy (@AEddy6087) December 17, 2020

There’s about 81 million of us who said that; I don’t see why you should be offended at just one. You ARE assaulting Democracy, by trying to overturn a free and fair election. What did you want, sedition cookies? — Rob Anderson (@RobAnderson2018) December 17, 2020

The party that gave us "FU*K YOUR FEELINGS" is upset that it was repeated to them. — ➡️⬅️ (@DumpTheManChild) December 17, 2020

Youre not only fuckers, youre fascists eating your time whining about namecalling in your service of Donald "I called him Adam Schitt" Trump. Instead, please tell Pfizer where to ship the goddamn vaccines that are stacking up in their warehouses BECAUSE YOU WONT TELL THEM. pic.twitter.com/kNBXXZ2wbG — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 17, 2020

Lol you’re acting really fucker-like right now Kayleigh. — Flip GA (@D_chris91) December 17, 2020

Kayleigh, over 80 million people think you and your boss are fuckers. Just sayin' — Roy_Machado (@Roy_Machado) December 17, 2020

Yeah Rs getting called fuckers is so much worse than getting up in front of the press and lying on behalf of Trump. Claiming Trump won the election. Claiming credit for a COVID-19 vaccine or claiming Trump has done a great job handling the pandemic. Guess what, Fuck you Kayleigh! https://t.co/rf7pMYPJKP pic.twitter.com/jHw8umejLy — Doc (@docjnsuss) December 17, 2020

You stupids assholes call YOURSELVES "deplorable", Kayleigh. You have BEHAVED DEPLORABLY. You PURPOSEFULLY ALLOWED more than 300,000 Americans DIE. Goddamnit, if that's not fucker behavior what is? Garbage https://t.co/PsSw2TYYFb — Amanda, RN (@EruditeElf) December 17, 2020

Kayleigh, you are fuckers. Each and every one of you. https://t.co/AHw5YDNG0v — Robert Leu (@insert_funny) December 17, 2020

Why, yes Kayleigh. You ARE a bunch of deplorable fuckers, and you fuckers revel in acting like fuckers, and behaving deplorably. So, fuck you and your fucking feelings, you pearl clutching hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/YjuaFb0l6D — Neil Kaplan (@NeKap) December 17, 2020

"Fuckers" is a generous description, Kayleigh. — Victory Gin (@vict0ry_gin) December 17, 2020

Kayleigh, you are what you are. Fuckers is too benign. — David Hauck (@DavidHauck12) December 17, 2020

Oh, Kayleigh. No one was talking about unity with you, Bim-bot Goebbels. You proto-fascist Trump admin FUCKERS are going straight out the airlock. https://t.co/VoL16EdOnf — ⚖️ Amanda I DISSENT Linn 🆘 (@amandaklinn) December 17, 2020

Trump gets on the mic and lies to the American people. Kayleigh gets on the mic and lies to the American people. And over 3,000 people are dying each day and over 300,000 have died since March. They are complete Fuckers! https://t.co/O8b6uaLK45 — Jeff Parris (@jeffreyparrisne) December 17, 2020

When you try to fuck with the Constitution and Democracy, it is accurate to call you fuckers. Just because you blow those who fuck doesn't give you a pass from the term, Kayleigh — Rick Williams (@rickw0226) December 17, 2020

Had to retweet this one to you "girlie"… so you can just live with being "fuckers"…@kayleighmcenany @PressSec https://t.co/cY6L8sDIrp — Cynthia (@Cynthia35843537) December 17, 2020

Fuckers each and every one @PressSec including you. pic.twitter.com/oLnWyM7r8l — Grant Padley (@GrantPadley) December 17, 2020

Jen O’Malley Dillon speaks her mind, folks upset. ‘In the primary, people would mock [Biden], like, “You think you can work with Republicans?” I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f—ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible.’ Waiting for Republicans & #MoscowMitch to prove her wrong… pic.twitter.com/VfPH3IPNMi — ꧁ 💜 𝔥𝔯𝕙𝓞Ⓡςħ𝐢𝓭 💜 ꧂ (@HrhOrchid) December 17, 2020

This story is, in my view, a big Who Cares? If you explained away Trump’s “mean tweets” for four years and yet are outraged by something like this, reassess. https://t.co/TERZznuAZR — Eli Lake (@EliLake) December 17, 2020

If it walks like a bunch of fuckers and it talks like a bunch of fuckers it’s a bunch of fuckers. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) December 17, 2020

It’s a scientific fact that you and your bunch are fuckers. What are you going to dispute next? Gravity? https://t.co/wsizfB3TZn — 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚢𝚗 𝙼𝚘𝚘𝚛𝚎 (@shannynmoore) December 17, 2020