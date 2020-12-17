Quantcast
‘Triggered birther’ Kayleigh McEnany roasted for feigning outrage over Biden staffer’s expletive

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
RNC spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on MSNBC

Kayleigh McEnany is outraged. Again. After reading a Glamour Q&A with an incoming deputy for President-elect Joe Biden, the White House press secretary is lashing out.

In an interview with the fashion magazine, Jen O’Malley Dillon said one thing, and predictably the right is twisting it into something else.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” O’Malley Dillon said. “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*ckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.”

As a former prosecutor explained, those with the greatest amount of outreach weren’t likely to work with Biden to begin with.

It also prompted questions about Kayleigh McEnany’s long history of offensive statements that she’s never explained.

“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here,” she told Fox News at one point. “And isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?”

It prompted many to call McEnany out, among other things.

See the tweets below:

