‘Trump could be inaugurated’: Newsmax’s Greg Kelly breaks from network by refusing to accept Biden’s victory
Not even the Electoral College vote has stopped some of the conspiracy theories and misinformation being circulated by right-wing media sites and news outlets. While Newsmax has admitted Joe Biden is the President-elect of the United States, the network also insists: “We also recognize President Trump continues to contest the results and we will cover aspects of that news story.”
And on his recent broadcasts, network host Greg Kelly’s is digging in his heels on Trump’s contestation by refusing to move on and accept the election results. The network saw a rating surge after Biden was declared the winner of the election on November 7 — and Kelly has made it a point to continue sowing false seeds of hope.
On Monday evening after Electoral College voting concluded, Kelly, the network’s most-watched host, adamantly disagreed with conservative members of the media who began acknowledging Biden as the president-elect.
Kelly said, “Now, I do know that there are smart, informed people who are saying that Joe Biden is the president-elect. Now, I disagree with them, and it’s not just a hunch that I’m going on, it’s the Constitution.”
Despite the Trump campaign having more than 50 lawsuits tossed out of court due to no substantial evidence to back claims of voter fraud, Kelly is still arguing that justification is needed. “At this point, there is some political and some historical justification for them to do so at this point. I personally feel they’re wrong.”
During the same segment, Kelly criticized Biden’s address following the Electoral College vote as he insisted that there is still a “significant chance” Trump could be the candidate inaugurated in January 2021.
“Hey, remember Joe Biden’s speech yesterday when purportedly, he clinched the Electoral College? He didn’t do too much talking,” Kelly said. “He did more coughing, it seemed like. A small sample of the coughs and I’m concerned because the way it’s looking for Joe, his health, I don’t think he’s gonna make it for Donald Trump’s second inauguration.”
He added, “Yes, on January 20th, I do believe that there is a significant chance that Donald Trump could be inaugurated.”
Repeatedly, Kelly continued to spread dangerous misinformation as he argued that the election is still “not over.”
“Hey, it is not over,” Kelly said, adding, “It’s not, actually. You can look it up in the Constitution. See what happens folks.”
Trump insists ‘Nevada must be flipped’ after GOP spouts bogus election fraud claims at Senate hearing
President Donald Trump cited unsubstantiated claims from a controversial Senate hearing on Wednesday as proof that he won the state of Nevada in the 2020 election.
In a Tweet, Trump urged his followers to tune into the hearing on the OAN conservative network.
"Senate Hearings going on LIVE @OANN, as to the Fraudulent 2020 Election that just took place," Trump wrote. "@SenRonJohnson doing an excellent job. Nevada must be flipped based on testimony!"
Senate Hearings going on LIVE @OANN, as to the Fraudulent 2020 Election that just took place. @SenRonJohnson doing an excellent job. Nevada must be flipped based on testimony!
The Republican Party has morphed into a dangerous anti-American faction
Twenty more House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House, and Greg Pence, Vice President Mike Pence’s older brother, signed onto the lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking the Supreme Court first to take up the lawsuit, and then to throw out the presidential electors for Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan. If it would do so, those state legislatures could appoint a new slate of electors for Trump, thereby tossing out President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election and handing the White House back to Trump.
‘You lied repeatedly!’ Ron Johnson’s sham election hearing goes off the rails as shouting match breaks out
A Senate Homeland Committee hearing on election irregularities went off the rails on Wednesday after Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) began shouting at ranking member Gary Peters (D-MI).
In his opening statement, Peters had blasted Johnson for holding a "dangerous" hearing on election fraud that he said could "undermine" faith in democracy.
Minutes later, Johnson appeared to still be stinging from Peters' remarks.
"Senior Democrat leaders including ranking member Peters were involved in a process of creating a false intelligence product that was supposed to be classified, they leaked to the media that accused [Sen. Chuck Grassley] and myself of accepting and disseminating Russian disinformation," Johnson complained. "So it's just galling and I just have to point out that the purveyors of Russian disinformation -- Hillary Clinton's campaign, the DNC, the Steele dossier... that's where the disinformation is coming. That's where the false information, the lies, the false allegations."