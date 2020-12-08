Trump says it’s ‘terrific’ that 15 percent of Americans have contracted COVID-19
President Donald Trump is celebrating Americans’ high coronavirus infection rate.
According to the president about one in every eight Americans, or around 15 percent of the nation, has contracted COVID-19. More than 290,000 Americans have been killed by the deadly virus and coronavirus cases are surging. More than 15 million Americans in the U.S, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, although the CDC months ago said it believes the real numbers could be ten times higher.
As of Tuesday the average infection rate is now more than 200,000 people each and every day.
But Trump has been pushing herd immunity, which medically is not a goal or a strategy but a statistic to determine at what point a virus can no longer successfully spread widely among a population.
“I hear we’re close to 15 percent. I’m hearing that, and that’s terrific,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday, when asked what words of advice he had as the country enters the Christmas holiday season.
“I think that the vaccine was our goal,” Trump also told reporters. “That was number one because that was the way it was the way it ends, plus you do have an immunity, develop immunity over a period of time and I hear we’re close to 15% I’m hearing that and that is terrific,” he said in random, babbling remarks.
Trump went on to lie about the huge number of cases, once again suggesting there are so many coronavirus cases because of all the tests that have been performed.
The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reports the President “meant that as a suggestion we’re getting towards herd immunity, which would be around 70%. So, clearly, not close and very much not terrific.”
2020 Election
Trump derails vaccine summit with lie-filled election rant: ‘We were rewarded with a victory’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday used a White House vaccine summit to push for the 2020 election to be overturned.
At the Operation Warp Speed event, NBC correspondent Peter Alexander asked the president why President-elect Joe Biden's team had not been invited.
Trump responded by repeating falsehoods about the 2020 election.
"We're going to have to see who the next administration is," Trump said. "Because we won in those swing states and there was terrible things that went on. So we're going to have see who the next administration is."
"Hopefully the next administration will be the Trump administration because you can't steal hundreds of thousands of votes, you can't have fraud and deception and all of the things that they did and then slightly win a swing state," he continued. "All of the things we've done and we were rewarded with a victory. Now let's see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it's a legislator or legislatures or whether it's a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court."
COVID-19
Oxford and AstraZeneca first to publish final-stage vaccine trial results
Oxford University and AstraZeneca became the first Covid-19 vaccine makers to publish final-stage clinical trial results in a scientific journal Tuesday, clearing a key hurdle in the global race to produce safe and effective drugs for the new coronavirus.
The study, published in the respected Lancet medical journal, confirmed that the vaccine works in an average of 70 percent of cases.
It comes during a flurry of positive developments that have raised hopes the rollout of vaccines can help begin to restrain a pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 million people and stricken societies worldwide.
Breaking Banner
Trump supporters on why they don’t wear masks: We don’t have the ‘vibrational frequencies’ to get coronavirus
In a video posted to their Twitter account this Tuesday, comedy duo The Good Liars interviewed a pair of Trump supporters, asking the women why they don't wear masks in the midst of a surging global pandemic.
"We don't have the vibrational frequency to host the virus," one of the women said. "So, if you don't have that vibrational frequency right here, you're not gonna get it."
According to the other woman, she doesn't "put life into COVID," so she's immune from the virus. "I never wear a mask," she said. "Ever."