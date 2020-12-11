Trump spirals further into fury – this time targeting the Supreme Court in a pressure campaign

President Donald Trump Friday afternoon followed up his morning tweetstorm with an attack targeting the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump is now trying to pressure the nine justices to take up the “far-fetched” and “baseless” Texas case, supported by 17 other attorneys general, that would literally void the votes of millions of Americans in four states Trump lost.

Legal experts on both sides of the aisle have called the case ridiculous and say it has no chance, but that isn’t stopping Trump (who also had a “disgraced white supremacist” attorney file a motion to allow him to join the case.)

“If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!” Trump tweeted, in an exceptionally false attempt to force the Court to take the case.

He then tweeted this lie, claiming Democrats will pack the court with 25 new justices – something no one has ever even remotely suggested. Trump can’t keep his lies straight, though. Just hours earlier he claimed the number – again, ripped from his imagination – was 26, not 25.

If the two Senators from Georgia should lose, which would be a horrible thing for our Country, I am the only thing that stands between “Packing the Court” (last number heard, 25), and preserving it. I will not, under any circumstances, Pack the Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

For the record, President-elect Joe Biden has said he is not interested in expanding the court, even a little, despite the clear necessity of doing so.

Trump is engaging in a dangerous attempt to very publicly make a “deal” with the court – his corruption generally is done out in the open (“Russia, if you’re listening”). His amateurish attempts to subvert democracy are fortunately going no where – except on to the very long list of potential crimes a future Attorney General likely will soon compile – if the FBI isn’t already.