Trump supporters reject the reality he lost the election and march on Washington, DC
Thousands of red-hatted protesters filled Washington streets on Saturday to demand “four more years” for Donald Trump’s presidency and to denounce, without proof, the “massive fraud” they insist gave the election to Joe Biden.
Despite a stinging decision Friday at the US Supreme Court — which snubbed a last-ditch effort by Trump backers to overturn Biden’s November 3 victory — those at the rally insisted their candidate had won and made their views loudly known.
Thousands gathered around Freedom Plaza, a few blocks from the White House, in a festive atmosphere.
It was a sizable crowd, but noticeably smaller than a similar rally a month ago when 10,000 people converged near the White House to support Trump.
“We’re not gonna give up,” said Luke Wilson, a sixty-something protester who had come all the way from the western state of Idaho.
“I believe there is a big injustice being done to the American people,” added Dell Quick, a regular at Trump’s political rallies. He brandished a flag defending gun rights.
Protesters offered no shortage of explanations for the November vote result, even though it has been affirmed by state election officials — several of them Republican — and by judges in several key states.
Every state has now certified Biden’s victory, giving the Democrat 306 votes in the Electoral College to Trump’s 232, with 270 required for election. Electors are to formally cast their votes Monday.
But protesters insisted, as Trump has repeatedly done, that there was widespread fraud in the election.
Some pointed to “foreign interference,” others to software that allegedly erased millions of votes for the president — but not those for other Republican candidates on the same ballots.
Quick told AFP that “there’s no way possible” Biden was elected.
‘Stolen’ election
Dozens of court cases alleging fraud or contesting the result have been decided — virtually all in Biden’s favor, with some judges offering stinging criticism of the lack of evidence.
But that was not enough for 47-year-old Darlene Denton, who wore a “Trump 2024” badge on her sweatshirt.
“Nobody wants to hear evidence, nobody wants to hear cases, everything just gets thrown out,” said Denton, who had come from Tennessee to support a president she said had given “a voice to the people.”
Trump, in stark defiance of the clear result and of US tradition, has refused to concede to Biden.
“Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal,” he tweeted early Saturday. “Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them!”
Not long afterward, his helicopter lifted off from the White House grounds and passed over the crowd — many singing the US national anthem — as Trump headed to New York to attend the annual Army-Navy football game.
Among the protesters, members of the far-right militia group the Proud Boys were clearly visible — in their signature black-and-yellow outfits, some wearing bulletproof vests — and they often drew cheers from others in the crowd.
Some blocks away, supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement held their own, much smaller, rally, chanting “Nazis out!”
Occasional violent clashes with counter-protesters during the November rally left a few people with stab wounds. Police made some 20 arrests related to that event.
2020 Election
Trump supporters reject the reality he lost the election and march on Washington, DC
Thousands of red-hatted protesters filled Washington streets on Saturday to demand "four more years" for Donald Trump's presidency and to denounce, without proof, the "massive fraud" they insist gave the election to Joe Biden.
Despite a stinging decision Friday at the US Supreme Court -- which snubbed a last-ditch effort by Trump backers to overturn Biden's November 3 victory -- those at the rally insisted their candidate had won and made their views loudly known.
Thousands gathered around Freedom Plaza, a few blocks from the White House, in a festive atmosphere.
It was a sizable crowd, but noticeably smaller than a similar rally a month ago when 10,000 people converged near the White House to support Trump.
2020 Election
Joy Reid calls for top 2 congressional Republicans to be stripped of positions after plot to overturn the election
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid on Saturday called for the top two congressional Republicans to be stripped of their leadership positions after joining Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The effort was waged by 17 GOP attorneys general and 126 GOP members of the House of Representatives.
"I'm beginning to get the sense that the Seditious 17 and the Autocracy 126 are beginning realize how badly they screwed up," journalist Kurt Eichenwald tweeted Saturday.
"Thought it was just smart politics to join onto something calling for the disenfranchisement of millions. Too bad and too late. This is you, forever," he concluded.
2020 Election
Giuliani is likely behind the latest Hunter Biden fiasco — which raises questions about the credibility of it
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly met with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents in Delaware who were investigating Hunter Biden's finances while President-elect Joe Biden was on the campaign trail.
Now, more questions are looming about the FBI. An editorial published by The New York Times lays out how the latest Pittsburgh inquiry raises questions about politicization among FBI agents.
While Hunter Biden did admit that there is a current tax investigation underway, there is speculation that the entire basis of the latest investigation stems from Giuliani's farfetched attempts to throw a curveball at the Democratic presidential candidate prior to Election Day.