Trump takes a final shot at Obamacare exchanges
On his way out of the White House, President Donald Trump is taking one last swipe at the Affordable Care Act, proposing to allow states to opt out of the Obamacare exchanges where millions of Americans enroll in health insurance plans. If states choose this potential new option, residents would no longer have access to a one-stop shop for health insurance. Instead, they would have to find their way to private insurance brokers or individual carriers. They also wouldn’t have access to impartial advisers, so-called navigators, to assist them in making their choices. The rule, proposed on Thanks…
Months after COVID-19, many with long-term symptoms wonder if they’ll ever feel the same
DETROIT – Gloria Vettese of Warren, Michigan, is haunted by the terror she felt in late March and early April, when she lay awake night after night, waiting and wondering whether COVID-19 would kill her and make her only child an orphan. She managed to survive the virus, and is now among the nearly 200,000 Michiganders considered recovered so far in the coronavirus pandemic. But the only criteria to be included in the state's recovery statistics is to be alive 30 days after symptoms began. It doesn't mean life is back to the way it was before the virus struck. For 56-year-old Vettese and a gro... (more…)
Sea level rise could flood thousands of Miami’s affordable housing spots: research
Daelé Guerra keeps a stack of bricks in her first-floor apartment in Hialeah, Fla. It's the only protection she can afford against the floodwaters that have ruined all of her belongings three times this year alone. When the water comes, she uses them to prop up her furniture. This spring, Guerra, a 53-year-old supervisor at a medical center, had to room with a relative for nearly three months while her landlord renovated the ruined one-story building. Since then, the apartment has flooded twice more. "As soon as it starts to rain I almost can't work or think straight, because I'm already braci... (more…)
A 7-year-old’s wish has come true: Green army women are a reality
For 7-year-old Vivian Lord, Christmas has come early. As of last week, she can now play with her own set of plastic green Army women. “I’m so excited to finally have the Army girl toys! My dream came true!” she said. For Lord, a Little Rock, Arkansas, resident, it was a wish made when she was 6 after she won a set of plastic green Army men from an arcade while vacationing with her family. According to her mother, Brittany Lord, while she was playing with them, she asked her mom: Why aren’t any of these girls? Her daughter wrote a letter in summer 2019 saying she had a friend whose mom is in th... (more…)