Trump threatens to veto defense bill in typo-troubled tweet: ‘Must include troupe reductions in foreign lands!’

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump delivers an update on the COVID-19 vaccine development on Nov. 13, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Lawmakers Will Override Any Trump Veto

President Donald Trump is threatening to veto the nation’s massive defense spending bill after spending weeks randomly insisting on Twitter it include nonsense amendments. On Tuesday, in a typo-troubled tweet, Trump laid out his latest demands.

Presidents actually have legislative directors who work with Congress to help the White House achieve its goals. Trump doesn’t use that route, instead angrily blasting off tweet after tweet rather than negotiating.

“I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO,” Trump tweeted. “Must include a termination of Section 230 (for National Security purposes), preserve our National Monuments, & allow for 5G & troupe reductions in foreign lands!”

Pretty astonishing the commander in Chief doesn’t know how to spell “troop.” “Troupe” refers to, say, a group of dancers or actors, not soldiers.

The president of course is lying about Section 230, which he falsely believes will for social media companies like Twitter and Facebook to remove posts he doesn’t like if that provision of the law known as the Communications Decency Act is rescinded. And removing it won’t assist in protecting national security interests either.

“Mr. Trump’s war on Section 230, waged out of pique that platforms are exercising their First Amendment right to label his lies, runs distinctly counter to the principles embodied in the Constitution,” wrote The Washington Post Editorial Board just yesterday.

Meanwhile, reports say there are more than enough votes to override Trump’s threatened veto – a fitting send off during his last days at the White House.

 


