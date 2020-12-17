Tyson Foods fires 7 managers accused of betting on employee COVID-19 infections
Seven Tyson Foods plant managers who were accused of betting on how many employees would get coronavirus were fired Wednesday, the company said. The suspected pool at Tyson’s pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa, was first reported in a November lawsuit filed by the son of a Isidro Fernandez, a plant employee who died from COVID-19. The lawsuit also accused of Tyson of disregarding worker safety while keeping the plant open and pressuring sick employees to keep working. But the most eye-catching accusation was that managers bet on how many employees at the northeast Iowa plant would get the virus. Eve…
COVID-19
Pence and Biden lock in COVID-19 vaccine plans — but Trump still holding out
Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are locking in plans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus — but the most powerful man in the nation hasn’t followed suit yet. Donald Trump, who is only president for 35 more days, has yet to make arrangements to get inoculated for the vicious respiratory virus, even though he’s considered to be in a risk category because of his age and health issues. Meanwhile, Pence’s office announced Wednesday that he will get a coronavirus shot with his wife in front of cameras on Friday “to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among th... (more…)
COVID-19
San Diego judge allows strip clubs to stay open — and indicates restaurants could reopen too
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Superior Court judge on Wednesday ruled two strip clubs can remain open and operating during the most recent COVID-19 shutdown orders from the state, in a ruling that appeared to extend to the county’s beleaguered restaurant industry and allow those businesses to reopen to some extent. The ruling by Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil came in a case filed by two San Diego strip clubs. And while the clubs prevailed in earning an injunction that allowed them to continue to offer live dancing, the judge went a significant step further and said the injunction can apply acros... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Mitch McConnell budges on COVID relief — thanks to the only thing he cares about: power
>Fresh off publicly noting the reality that Donald Trump came in a distant second in the 2020 presidential election, Sen. Moscow Mitch McConnell has discovered that getting COVID-19 relief to millions of starving millions is suddenly urgent.
>But don’t think for a second that McConnell has developed a political soul. It turns out there’s something far dearer to the self-described Grim Reaper of the U.S. Senate than Trump or the pandemic: It’s McConnell’s power as Senate Majority Leader. Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent nailed it today:
“Pressure works. That’s what we’re learning from the news that congressional negotiators are moving toward a deal on an economic rescue package that includes stimulus checks for individuals. McConnell