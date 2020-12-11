US COVID-19 vaccinations could start by Monday: health secretary
The United States could start injecting the first Americans with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by Monday, the country’s health secretary said Friday.
Alex Azar told news channels that final details were being ironed out, after an expert committee convened by regulators voted to grant the two-dose regimen emergency approval for people aged 16 and over.
The Food and Drug Administration issued a statement Friday saying it had told Pfizer it would now “rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.”
Azar told ABC News that authorities were working with Pfizer on logistics and “we could be seeing people get vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week.”
“So, it’s very close. It’s really just the last dotting of I’s and crossing of T’s,” he added.
Those outstanding matters include getting a fact sheet ready for doctors, Azar told Fox Business.
Once the vaccine receives an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed program will oversee its distribution to thousands of sites across the country.
Before that happens, a committee from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also has to recommend the vaccine, then the agency itself has to accept that recommendation.
The first of these meetings takes place on Friday and the second on Sunday, but they are at this stage viewed as pro forma.
Thursday’s expert committee voted 17 in favor, four against, with one abstention, on the matter of approving Pfizer’s vaccine, which a clinical trial has shown to be 95 percent effective.
Some of the experts who voted no were concerned by the condensed follow-up time that has been adopted for Covid vaccine studies compared to other vaccines.
Most scientists, however, accept that while the data is not yet perfect, the surging nature of the pandemic — nearly 300,000 people have died in the US alone — means that the risk-benefit calculus has to be changed.
Next week, an FDA committee will meet to consider a second vaccine, developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.
Both frontrunner vaccines are based on new messenger RNA technology, which have never been approved before but could potentially revolutionize the field.
The US hopes to immunize 20 million people this month, 100 million by February, and the whole population by June.
Long-term care facility residents and health care workers are at the front of the line.
Breaking Banner
GOP lawmaker tested COVID positive twice – then went to work without a mask
Republican state Representative Stephen Hambley last month tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Twice. Ignoring state and federal guidelines, he went back to work after just a few days. He reportedly has never received a negative test since his positive tests November 22 and 28.
Democrats say he never informed them of his positive status (he claims he did), as he continued his duties, including sitting on committees, and even voting to restrict "the ability of the Ohio Department of Health to issue quarantine and isolation orders related to the pandemic," as the Ohio Capitol Journal's Jake Zuckerman reports.
Breaking Banner
GOP lawmaker who said there was a ‘political agenda’ behind COVID coverage prays for a ‘miracle’ from his hospital bed
Rep. David Byrd (R-TN) made a post on Facebook this Thursday saying that he may be soon placed on a ventilator due to coronavirus, and asked people to pray for him.
"I really need a miracle today!!" Byrd wrote Thursday. "My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn't improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!"
Byrd was flown by helicopter from Wayne County Hospital to St. Thomas in Nashville, where he still remains. According to the Tennessean, he was among the nearly 70 House Republicans who attended a caucus meeting held in the House chamber on November 24. A week and a half later, he was hospitalized with the virus. Reports say he was seen on the House floor without a mask. Just days before, he hosted a dinner for dozens of his fellow caucus members at a restaurant.
Breaking Banner
‘There’s no pandemic!’ Tennessee pastor explodes at CNN reporter asking if he’ll take COVID vaccine
In conversation with CNN's Ellie Reed broadcast on Thursday, Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee exploded when asked his position on the COVID-19 vaccine, denying that there even was a pandemic at all.
"Faith over fear. I ain't worried about some fake pandemic," said Locke, a pro-Trump preacher who has previously drawn controversy for claiming that history classes in public schools are part of an "Islamic invasion." "I'm not saying the sickness isn't real. I'm saying the pandemic is not."