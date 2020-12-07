US adds Nigeria to blacklist on religious freedom
The United States on Monday placed Nigeria for the first time on a religious freedom blacklist, paving the way for potential sanctions if it does not improve its record.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo designated the US ally as a “Country of Particular Concern” for religious freedom, alongside nations that include China, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Pompeo did not elaborate on the reasons for including Nigeria, which has a delicate balance between Muslims and Christians.
But US law requires such designations for nations that either engage in or tolerate “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.”
Pompeo notably did not include India, which has a growing relationship with Washington, and was infuriated by a recommendation from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom to include the secular but Hindu-majority nation over what it called a sharp downward turn under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Other nations on the blacklist are Eritrea, Myanmar, North Korea, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
Improve or face sanctions
Pompeo removed from a second-tier watchlist both Uzbekistan and Sudan, whose relations with the United States have rapidly warmed after the ousting of dictator Omar al-Bashir and its recent agreement to recognize Israel.
On Nigeria, an annual State Department report published earlier this year took note of concerns both at the federal and state levels.
It pointed to the mass detention of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, a Shiite Muslim group that has been at loggerheads with the government for decades and was banned by a court.
The group has taken inspiration from Iran, ordinarily a major target of President Donald Trump’s administration.
However, Nigeria has been widely criticized for its treatment of the movement, including in a 2015 clash in which hundreds were said to have died.
The State Department report highlighted the arrests of Muslims for eating in public in Kano state during Ramadan, when Muslims are supposed to fast during daylight hours.
It also took note of the approval of a bill in Kaduna state to regulate religious preaching.
While the designations relate to government actions, the State Department has already listed Nigeria’s Boko Haram as a terrorist group.
The militants began an insurgency in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria that has since spread to neighboring countries, killing more than 36,000 people and forcing three million to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.
Under US law, nations on the blacklist must make improvements or face sanctions including losses of US government assistance, although the administration can waive actions.
Breaking Banner
33 million Californians are now under coronavirus stay-at-home orders
An overwhelming majority of California's residents went into lockdown Monday, putting 33 million people under stay-at-home orders as the United States battles record Covid deaths and Britain readied to vaccinate the elderly and frontline staff.
The lockdown in America's most populous state forced most offices to close and banned gatherings among different households, while bars and services such as hair salons were shut and restaurants only allowed to serve takeaways.
"The overwhelming majority of Californians are now in this new stay-at-home order protocol," said state Governor Gavin Newsom, who earlier warned that the state hospital system was at risk of being "overwhelmed."
Breaking Banner
Biden to nominate former CENTCOM commander Lloyd Austin as Defense secretary: report
On Monday, POLITICO reported that President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, the former commander of CENTCOM, to serve as Secretary of Defense.
"The decision comes two weeks after Biden announced the other senior members of his national security team," reported Lara Seligman, Tyler Pager, Connor O'Brien, and Natasha Bertrand. "Although Michèle Flournoy, who was widely seen as Hillary Clinton’s choice to be defense secretary had she won the election in 2016, was initially viewed as the frontrunner for the job, Biden has been under growing pressure to nominate a Black person to be his defense secretary."
Breaking Banner
Kamala’s sister is pushing her husband to serve as Attorney General: report
On Monday, POLITICO reported that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' sister, Maya Harris, has been a key voice floating her husband Tony West to serve as attorney general. West, a former associate attorney general in the Obama administration, currently serves as chief legal officer of Uber.
"Allies have floated West’s name as a possible contender to serve as the nation’s top law enforcement official, but others have ruled him out of contention because he is related to the vice president-elect," reported Tyler Pager. "His work as Uber’s top lawyer, given the company’s legal troubles, have also raised concerns about his ability to fill the role."