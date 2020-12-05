US ends China-funded exchange programs, calls them ‘propaganda tools’
The US State Department said Friday it was terminating five Chinese-funded exchange programs with the United States, calling them propaganda tools for Beijing.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that these programs, conducted under a US law called the MECEA that permits American government employees to travel using foreign government funds, were “disguised as ‘cultural exchanges.'”
“While other programs funded under the auspices of the MECEA are mutually beneficial, the five programs in question are fully funded and operated by the PRC government as soft power propaganda tools,” Pompeo said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.
“They provide carefully curated access to Chinese Communist Party officials, not to the Chinese people, who do not enjoy freedoms of speech and assembly.”
The termination is the latest reflection of President Donald Trump’s sharply antagonistic relationship with China.
Under Trump, the US launched a trade war with Beijing, has challenged Beijing’s territorial ambitions in disputed Asian waters, criticized its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong and blamed China’s handling of the initial coronavirus outbreak for the pandemic now engulfing the globe.
2020 Election
The Republican conspiracy wing is creating havoc for GOP leadership: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, the rise of QAnon conservatives is setting off a battle for the future of the Republican Party as the GOP leadership attempts to make plans for life after Donald Trump.
With the president ousted and his fans bereft about his election loss, members of the conspiracy-minded wing of the party who believe there is a "deep state" that controls the government have taken Trump's assertion that the election was stolen from him and voting can't be trusted to heart. That, in turn, has GOP leaders frantic that Republican voter turnout will be down in Georgia and could cost Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) control of the Senate -- the GOP's last base of power for the next two years after losing the White House.
Latest Headlines
Federal judge reinstates DACA and orders swift approval of new applicants
A New York federal judge reinstated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program Friday and ordered Homeland Security to quickly process new applicants.
President Donald J. Trump has tried repeatedly to end the Obama-era program during his four years in office. The ruling Friday now ensures that thousands of immigrants whose parents brought them to the U.S. as young children will have the ability to continue to work and study in the country without the threat of deportation.
Breaking Banner
‘Shared psychosis’: Mental health expert dissects Trump voters’ unwavering support that ‘defies rationality’
Yesterday, Donald Trump gave a 46-minute speech that alarmed many. Here are some of the things he said: “We were leading in all swing states far greater than they ever thought possible.” “Millions of votes were cast illegally[, and] I went from leading by a lot, to losing by a little.”
Those who still have their rationality intact will not find anything compelling about his repetitive arguments and will rather find only his persistence puzzling. But he is conditioning the minds of his followers to take up his cause as their own and going so far as to give implicit orders. I have stated on a number of occasions that mental symptoms can be more persuasive than rational strategy because of their emotional drive. They can recruit you into an alternative system of thinking that defies rationality.