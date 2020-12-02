US expects 100 million people vaccinated by February
The US hopes to have immunized 100 million people against Covid-19 by the end of February, a top official said Wednesday, which is approximately 40 percent of the country’s adult population.
The push should start within weeks, when vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna-NIH are expected to be approved.
Each of these require two doses, the second after three weeks and four weeks, respectively.
“Between mid-December, and the end of February, we will have potentially immunized 100 million people,” Moncef Slauoi, scientific advisor to the government’s Operation Warp Speed (OWS) program told reporters.
This, he continued, would cover the “at-risk” population comprising the elderly, health care workers, and first responders.
There will be an “ample” amount of vaccine to immunize three million residents of long-term care facilities, said the former pharmaceutical executive, who was recruited by the administration of President Donald Trump in May.
The rest would be enough to reach the bulk of health care workers, if states and other territories agree with federal recommendations to prioritize this population.
As production of the two vaccines expands, 20 million will be reached in December, 30 million in January and 50 million in February, making 100 million total.
This figure, however, excludes other vaccines by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca-Oxford that are in the late stages of development.
Slaoui said both could produce their results between the end of December and mid-January, paving the way for emergency approval by February if the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives the green light.
Slaoui added that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine might be evaluated solely on the basis of a large US clinical trial involving 15,000 people, and not with data from Britain and Brazil where the data has been marred by a dosage issue.
While the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved by Britain on Wednesday, the process is slower and more public in the US.
The FDA won’t grant an emergency use authorization (EUA) before a public meeting of an advisory committee is held on December 10. For the Moderna vaccine, a similar meeting will occur on December 17.
Officials say that the logistics have been put in place to start distributing the vaccines, if approved, almost right away.
“When an EUA decision comes, distribution to the American people becomes immediate within 24 hours, that’s our goal,” said General Gus Perna, chief operating officer of OWS.
Right now he is expecting to deliver the first doses on December 15.
COVID-19
After $1.5 trillion tax cut for rich, Trump backs GOP pay freeze for federal workers as pandemic rages
After fattening the pockets of wealthy Americans and big corporations with tax cuts and deregulation during his four years in the White House, President Donald Trump is ramping up his assault on workers on his way out the door by backing the Senate GOP's attempt to freeze the pay of civilian federal employees in 2021.
In a letter (pdf) earlier this week to Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Trump's budget director said that the White House "supports the policy in the bill to maintain for 2021 the current level of federal civilian employee pay," pointing to "budgetary constraints and recent, pandemic-related impacts on non-federal labor markets."
Breaking Banner
States with few coronavirus restrictions are spreading the virus beyond their borders
For months after Washington state imposed one of the earliest and strictest COVID-19 lockdowns in March, Jim Gilliard didn’t stray far from his modular home near Waitts Lake, 45 miles north of Spokane.
The retiree was at high risk from the coronavirus, both because of his age, 70, and his medical condition. Several years ago, he had a defibrillator implanted. So he mainly ventured out during the pandemic to shop for food.
There wasn’t much else to do anyway. Gatherings in his county were limited to no more than 10 people, there was a mask mandate, movie theaters were closed and many nightclubs and concert venues were shuttered because of a state ban on all live entertainment, indoors and out.
COVID-19
Trump wants all the credit for coronavirus vaccines – and to have them named after him
Kayleigh McEnany, in a rare appearance at the White House podium in her official capacity as press secretary, is working to improve President Donald Trump's legacy.
It is now administration policy, apparently, that coronavirus vaccines, even those like Pfizer's – developed without support from the White House's Operation Warp Speed – should be named after President Trump.
Calling the development of the vaccine (actually, there are several, not one) a "tremendous achievement," McEnany on Wednesday credited not the government scientists and researchers, not the private scientists and researchers, not the private drug and biotech companies, not the CDC, not the FDA, not even the Trump administration's coronavirus task force or its Operation Warp Speed, but President Trump himself.