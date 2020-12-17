US hospital converts nearby parking lot into Covid care facility
To cope with an influx of coronavirus patients, a hospital in Reno in the western US state of Nevada has transformed two floors of a nearby parking garage into a care unit dealing with patients experiencing less severe symptoms.
The space gives Renown Health Hospital patients and staff a secure environment that has direct access to key hospital facilities — lab, pharmacy, food services — while freeing up intensive care unit beds in the main building for the most severe cases.
The site was constructed in just 10 days back in April, when specialized companies were brought in to fit two levels of the indoor lot with new flooring and the necessary electrical, water and ventilation equipment.
It was finally activated last month, with the western US region becoming the latest disease epicenter and cases soaring in Nevada — currently the sixth-worst-hit US state by cases per capita, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The “alternative care site” has more than 1,400 beds, separated from one another by screens.
Hours before it was opened on November 12, controversy erupted as one doctor tweeted a selfie showing unused new beds still in their plastic wrappings — leading conspiracy theorists to label it a “fake hospital.”
The claim was amplified by Donald Trump, who retweeted the false allegation with the added caption “Fake election results in Nevada, also!” Twitter swiftly labeled the US president’s post as “disputed.”
By Wednesday, the adapted parking lot visited by an AFP journalist had treated 350 patients, with 24 currently using the facility, according to hospital officials.
Nevada has recorded nearly 200,000 cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, including 2,673 deaths.
Pfizer has ‘millions’ of unused vaccine doses waiting for the Trump admin to tell them where to ship
There are millions of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses sitting in warehouses because the Trump administration has not yet told the pharmaceutical company where to ship the medicine, the company said Thursday.
“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed. This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses," the company said in a statement.
Rolling Stone column officially names Mitch McConnell as the Scrooge of 2020
Rolling Stone columnist Peter Wade is naming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) the Scrooge of 2020.
McConnell, who has held up COVID-19 stimulus funds for Americans for seven months now wants to slice further assistance ahead of the Christmas holiday. The angry and stingy miser depicted in Charles Dickens' holiday novella "A Christmas Carol," has been depicted over the years for
"While Congress debates whether to give Americans $600 or $700 each in a coronavirus aid package — approximately half the amount they received earlier this year — new unemployment numbers show that Americans are out of work far above levels seen in other recessions, and since the summer millions of Americans have entered into poverty," wrote Wade. "Despite that, Congress has not issued direct cash payments to Americans since $1200 checks were distributed in April. Instead, the Senate and House have gone back and forth on different proposals for aid packages throughout the fall without reaching a consensus."
Trump is asleep at the wheel while the world is burning — and it’s a ‘dereliction of duty’: columnist
It has been four days since it was announced that Russia hacked the U.S. government and President Donald Trump hasn't said a word about it. That among several other major incidents prompted The Bulwark's editor, Jonathan Last, to ask "where is the president of the United States?"
This week, the U.S. saw substantial COVID-19 deaths and new infections while it was revealed that his government intentionally lied to Americans because they bought into the "herd immunity" theory. They even suggested intentionally spreading the COVID-19 virus to more people.