US House approves bill to widen marijuana research
The US House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would broaden researchers’ ability to study marijuana and its effects, a move hailed by cannabis advocates.
The bill, passed in a bipartisan voice vote, allows authorized researchers access to parts of cannabis plants grown under state programs.
The use of marijuana for medical purposes is legal in 36 of the 50 states plus Washington, and for recreational use in 15 states plus the capital.
But until now, only the University of Mississippi was federally licensed to grow and clinically research the drug.
The plants that were available for study at the university, however, were of “poor quality” and failed “to accurately reflect the varieties of marijuana commercially available in the United States,” according to US pro-cannabis organization NORML.
“The reality that most high-schoolers have easier access to cannabis than do our nation’s top scientists is the height of absurdity and an indictment of the current system,” said NORML deputy director Paul Armentano.
Bill co-sponsor Earl Blumenauer, a Democratic lawmaker from Oregon, welcomed the law’s passage in the lower house of Congress.
“It’s illegal everywhere in America to drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or any other substance. But we do not have a good test for impairment because we can’t study it,” he said.
He pointed out that four million Americans have received permission to use cannabis for medical purposes and that “many more likely self-medicate” with it.
Maryland Republican Andy Harris was the bill’s other co-sponsor — he opposes the legalization of marijuana while Blumenauer supports it.
But “we agree 100 percent that we need to do this research,” Harris said.
The bill must next be approved by the Senate to take effect.
The Democratic-controlled House last week also passed a bill that would remove cannabis from the federal list of dangerous drugs, a historic step towards federal decriminalization of the substance. It stands little chance however in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.
© 2020 AFP
Latest Headlines
SpaceX test flight of ‘Starship’ prototype ends in fiery crash
SpaceX launched its shiny, bullet-shaped, straight-out-of-science fiction Starship several miles into the air from a remote corner of Texas on Wednesday, but the 6 ½-minute test flight ended in an explosive fireball at touchdown.
It was the highest and most elaborate flight yet for the rocketship that Elon Musk says could carry people to Mars in as little as six years. Despite the catastrophic finale, he was thrilled.
“Mars, here we come!!” he tweeted.
Mars, here we come!!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2020
COVID-19
US COVID-19 deaths surpass 3,000 in 24 hours, a new peak on eve of vaccine review
The United States on Wednesday crossed an ominous new threshold of more than 3,250 lives lost to COVID-19 in a single day while public health officials stepped up preparations for a vaccine campaign of historic scope ahead of final regulatory review.
Steady movement toward a vaccine rollout on the eve of a critical review by leading U.S. medical experts comes as COVID-19 caseloads surged alarmingly higher, straining healthcare systems in some pandemic hot spots to the breaking point.
Intensive care units at hundreds of hospitals in cities and rural communities across the country were reported to be at or near capacity, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data showed.
2020 Election
Seeking ‘biggest incident of voter nullification’ in US history, 18 Republican AGs back Texas effort to overturn Biden win
With the Trump operation's legal effort to overturn the November election going nowhere, nearly 20 Republican attorneys general have decided to throw their support behind Texas AG Ken Paxton's desperate—and, according to analysts, doomed-to-fail—Supreme Court lawsuit against four key battleground states that have certified President-elect Joe Biden's victories.
Filed on Tuesday and enthusiastically celebrated in right-wing circles, Paxton's lawsuit (pdf) baselessly alleges "significant and unconstitutional irregularities" in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and pleads with the high court to delay next week's scheduled certification of presidential electors for those four states.