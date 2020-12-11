US university Johns Hopkins confronts historic links to slavery
Johns Hopkins, the celebrated philanthropist who supported the abolition of slavery and whose wealth allowed him to found the prestigious US university that bears his name, owned slaves, the Baltimore-based institution confirmed Friday.
The revelation by the university, which boasts a long tradition of inclusion, comes as the United States continues reckoning with its own history of racism after widespread protests against discrimination earlier this year.
Calls to dismantle statues of leaders from the historic slave-owning South have multiplied, and the legacies of some of America’s “founding fathers” such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, also slave owners, have been reassessed.
“We have for almost 100 years communicated a story about our origins which is not correct,” Johns Hopkins University president Ron Daniels said Friday in a Zoom discussion.
“The revelation of this part of Mr Hopkins’ life is devastating,” he added.
Hopkins came from a wealthy Maryland family and made his fortune in commerce and banking.
Raised in the Quaker faith, a Protestant movement opposed to slavery, he supported President Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War.
When he died in 1873, he bequeathed part of his fortune for the creation of an orphanage for Black children, a university and a hospital where all patients would be accepted regardless of gender or origin.
But according to census records discovered this summer and dating from 1840 and 1850, Hopkins owned slaves — one in 1840, and then four a decade later.
There is no indication that he ever freed them.
The revelations are a shock for the elite private university founded in his name in 1876, and which has championed diversity from its base in the Maryland city with a predominantly Black population beset by poverty.
Little remains of Johns Hopkins and his family. Much of his story is based on glowing newspaper articles published after his death and on the memoirs of his great-niece, Helen Hopkins Thom, which date from 1929.
The work of finding the truth has only just begun, said Martha Jones, head of the university’s commission to try to find the descendants of these unknown slaves.
“We are at the beginning of dismantling what it turns out were foundational myths about the origins of not only Mr Hopkins’ own life, but the trajectory of his life and ultimately the gift that he makes that establishes this institution,” she said.
2020 Election
Trump releases campaign-style video — 34 days after the race was called for President-elect Biden
President Donald Trump on Friday released a campaign-style video as he continues to attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Trump is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the election states in four swing states that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Since the race was called for Biden on Nov. 7th, Trump has argued on Twitter and in court that he should remain president despite losing the election.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
COVID-19
US buys additional 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine
The US said Friday it was purchasing 100 million more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Moderna, amid reports the government passed on the opportunity to secure more supply of the Pfizer jab.
The agreement brings the total number of Moderna doses bought by the US to 200 million, enough to immunize 100 million people with the two-shot regimen.
"Securing another 100 million doses from Moderna by June 2021 further expands our supply of doses across the Operation Warp Speed portfolio of vaccines," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
A statement by the New York state-based biotech firm said that the new order would be delivered by the second quarter of 2021, while the first order would be completed by the first quarter.
2020 Election
‘Without decency and without dignity’: German newsweekly Der Spiegel names Trump ‘Loser of the Year’
There's nothing President Donald Trump seems to hate more than losing, judging by comments he's made and by lawsuits he's filed in the desperate, dying days of his single-term presidency. And as the world gets ready to bid auf wiedersehen to Trump, the president must now endure the ignominious insult of being named "Loser of the Year" by one of Europe's most widely read newsweeklies.
"Trump's presidency ends as it began. Without decency and without dignity."—Der Spiegel Der Spiegel, roughly the German journalistic equivalent of TIME—which, coincidentally, just named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its vaunted "Person of the Year"—on Thursday published an article entitled "Der Verlierer des Jahres," or "Loser of the Year" in English.