US Vice President Pence to get Covid vaccine Friday: White House
US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife will get the Covid-19 vaccine Friday in a public display designed to boost national confidence, the White House announced Wednesday.
Pence and his wife Karen Pence “will publicly receive a Covid-19 vaccine to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people,” the White House said in a statement.
The event, due to be held at the White House, comes in the first week of a mass vaccination program aimed at stopping the surging coronavirus pandemic, which has already killed more than 300,000 Americans.
In addition to the Pences, the vaccine will be administered at the same time to Surgeon General Jerome Adams, the lead public health official in the country.
The public display illustrates the seriousness of the challenges facing the authorities not only in distributing vaccines across the huge country, but overcoming sceptism after months of mixed messaging from President Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that Trump is also “absolutely open to taking the vaccine.”
However, since he recently recovered from a bout of Covid-19, he is thought to be currently immune.
“He will receive the vaccine as soon as his medical team determines it’s best. But his priority is frontline workers, those in long-term care facilities,” McEnany said.
President-elect Joe Biden, who won election in November after a campaign heavily critical of Trump’s leadership during the pandemic, says he intends to take the vaccine in public soon.
At 78, Biden is in a prime risk category for the disease.
COVID-19
Twitter cracks down on false posts about Covid vaccines
Twitter said on Wednesday that it would crack down on false posts about Covid-19 vaccines beginning next week, following in the footsteps of Facebook and YouTube.
The social media platform already targets posts containing false information on how the virus spreads and the efficacy of public health measures such as mask-wearing.
"We will prioritize the removal of the most harmful misleading information, and... begin to label tweets that contain potentially misleading information about the vaccines," Twitter said in a statement.
"We are focused on mitigating misleading information that presents the biggest potential harm to people's health and wellbeing."
COVID-19
US lawmakers close in on $900 billion Covid-19 relief package
Congressional negotiators closed in Wednesday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that would deliver additional help to businesses, $300 per week j
The long-delayed measure was coming together as Capitol Hill combatants finally fashioned difficult compromises, often at the expense of more ambitious Democratic wishes for the legislation, to complete the second major relief package of the pandemic.
A hoped-for announcement Wednesday failed to materialize as lawmakers across the spectrum hammered out details of the sprawling legislation and top negotiators continued to trade offers. But lawmakers briefed on the outlines of the aid bill freely shared them.
COVID-19
‘Gratuitously cruel’: Outrage as GOP tries to prevent people on unemployment from also receiving stimulus check
Republican negotiators in Congress are reportedly trying to prevent Americans currently receiving federal unemployment insurance from also getting a direct payment under a soon-to-be-finalized relief package, apparently outraged by the notion that millions of people struggling to afford healthcare, food, and rent could obtain aid on top of their inadequate weekly jobless benefits.
"Imagine thinking someone who's trying to pay the rent and buy food with $100, $200, or $300 per week is going to live high on the hog because they get an extra one-time $600."—Ashley Schapitl, spokesperson for Senate Finance Committee DemocratsAs congressional leaders on Wednesday made significant progress toward a deal that would include one-time direct payments of around $600 per person, Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters that "there could be language in the deal aimed at addressing concerns that people who receive both enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus checks would be getting a 'double benefit,'" The Hill reported.