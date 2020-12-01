US watchdog finds flaws in key unemployment data
A US government watchdog said Monday that a key measure of unemployment is based on flawed data, making assessing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on jobs more difficult.
Since Covid-19 struck the United States in March, weekly data on applications for unemployment benefits have become a critical piece of real-time information to track job losses amid business shutdowns.
But the Labor Department “has reported flawed estimates of the number of individuals receiving benefits each week throughout the pandemic,” the independent General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report.
“This record should be corrected so that future analyses of the effects of expanded UI benefits rely on accurate information,” the report said.
The Labor Department uses state data on new jobless benefit applications, but because those offices were overwhelmed with claims, the backlog distorted the national figure.
The GAO, which works for Congress, called on the department to retroactively fix the figures, and clarify in the weekly report that data on the number of weeks of benefits paid no longer offers an accurate count of the number of people receiving benefits.
The Labor Department did not respond to a request for comment from AFP, but GAO said the department agreed to provide the warning in the news release although it pushed back on correcting the figures.
“Without an accurate accounting of the number of individuals who are relying on these benefits in as close to real time as possible, policymakers may be challenged to respond to the crisis at hand,” the report said.
In the week ended November 21, 778,000 new jobless claims were filed, a 30,000 increase from the prior week. Nearly 20.5 million people were receiving some form of unemployment aid as of the week ended November 7.
COVID-19
Pfizer seeks EU vaccine approval as OECD sees recovery in 2021
Pharma companies Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday filed for European approval for their coronavirus vaccine, following in the footsteps of competitor Moderna, while the OECD predicted the world economy would bounce back to pre-pandemic levels by late 2021.
But the United Nations warned that the pandemic will pitch tens of millions more people into desperate need next year, saying around $35 billion is needed in humanitarian aid.
Companies have been racing to find a treatment for the coronavirus, which has killed almost 1.5 million people and infected over 63 million since it first emerged in China in December last year.
COVID-19
States with few coronavirus restrictions are spreading the virus beyond their borders
For months after Washington state imposed one of the earliest and strictest COVID-19 lockdowns in March, Jim Gilliard didn’t stray far from his modular home near Waitts Lake, 45 miles north of Spokane.
The retiree was at high risk from the coronavirus, both because of his age, 70, and his medical condition. Several years ago, he had a defibrillator implanted. So he mainly ventured out during the pandemic to shop for food.
There wasn’t much else to do anyway. Gatherings in his county were limited to no more than 10 people, there was a mask mandate, movie theaters were closed and many nightclubs and concert venues were shuttered because of a state ban on all live entertainment , indoors and out.
Breaking Banner
Pandemic-downplaying GOP governor’s grandmother dies in coronavirus-plagued nursing home
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has constantly downplayed the novel coronavirus pandemic while refusing to even implement face mask mandates, lost her 98-year-old grandmother who was staying in a nursing home plagued by the deadly disease last month.
The Daily Beast reports that Noem's grandmother, Aldys Arnold, was "among 13 to die over a two-week period at a top-rated nursing home swept by COVID-19."
Noem's office insists that Arnold tested negative for the novel coronavirus before her death, although her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.