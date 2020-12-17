‘Villages destroyed’ as super cyclone hits Fiji
Super cyclone Yasa flattened entire villages as it tore through Fiji, but there were no initial reports of casualties, aid agencies in the Pacific island nation said Friday.
The top-of-the-scale Category Five storm made landfall on Fiji’s second-largest island Vanua Levu late Thursday, packing winds gusts of up to 345 kilometres an hour (210 miles an hour).
The eye of the slow-moving cyclone took about four hours to gouge its way across the island, triggering floods, landslides and blackouts before moving out to sea early Friday.
“There’s quite a few villages that are reporting that all homes have been destroyed,” Save the Children’s Fiji chief Shairana Ali told AFP.
“Schools have been damaged and roofs blown away, but so far we haven’t had any reports of casualties or injuries.”
Yasa is one of the most powerful storms recorded in Fiji, and there were fears it would have the same devastating impact as Cyclone Winston in 2016, which killed 44 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes.
But Yasa landed in the sparsely populated Bau province, and Ali said it appeared there was no major damage in large towns, except for flooding in Rakiraki on the main island of Viti Levu.
“Having said that, the situation might change because the areas affected are quite remote and there are still some small islands in the direct path of the cyclone,” Ali said.
“The weather’s still not good but aerial assessments will hopefully be done later today and teams deployed on the ground when the seas are not so rough for the boats to reach the island.”
– ‘Not built to withstand’ the storm –
Ali also said there were “significant numbers” of people in evacuation centres, but precise details would not be available until damage assessments were complete.
“In these remote areas, houses are not built to withstand Category Five cyclones, so a lot of people have lost their homes,” she said.
“Most of these people rely on farming for their livelihood and their crops have been destroyed as well.”
Authorities have been issuing dire warnings about the danger posed by the cyclone for most of the week, urging people to shelter in solid structure and flee to higher ground if they live on the coast.
A state of natural disaster was declared on Thursday, giving emergency services sweeping powers to impose curfews and movement restrictions for the next 30 days.
Aid agencies have pre-positioned supplies across the country in anticipation of a major disaster during cyclone season, which runs until May.
Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, a long-time campaigner for climate action, blamed global warming for such super storms, which were once rare but have become relatively common.
“This is not normal. This is a climate emergency,” he tweeted.
The most recent Category Five storm to hit Fiji was Cyclone Harold, which killed 31 people as it tore through the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga in April this year.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Russia banned from Tokyo and Beijing Olympics — plus the 2022 World Cup
Russia's Olympic Committee on Thursday expressed its satisfaction with the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision not to ban the country's athletes from participating in the Olympics.
Sport's highest court on Thursday barred Russia from the international stage for two years including the rearranged Tokyo Olympics and Beijing Winter Games, but halved a four-year ban for systemic doping imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
The country will also miss out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Russian Olympic Committee's president Stanislav Pozdnyakov expressed satisfaction that CAS had not "collectively" banned Russia's athletes, who will still be able to participate under a neutral flag if they prove no connection to doping.
COVID-19
US hospital converts nearby parking lot into Covid care facility
To cope with an influx of coronavirus patients, a hospital in Reno in the western US state of Nevada has transformed two floors of a nearby parking garage into a care unit dealing with patients experiencing less severe symptoms.
The space gives Renown Health Hospital patients and staff a secure environment that has direct access to key hospital facilities -- lab, pharmacy, food services -- while freeing up intensive care unit beds in the main building for the most severe cases.
The site was constructed in just 10 days back in April, when specialized companies were brought in to fit two levels of the indoor lot with new flooring and the necessary electrical, water and ventilation equipment.
Latest Headlines
‘They’re telling me I killed a cop,’ US student in Rome told mother
The US student who admitted stabbing a policeman in Rome last year was shaking and crying inside a police station after learning the attack was fatal, his mother testified Thursday at his trial.
Finnegan Elder, 20, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 19, face life sentences for the July 2019 death of police officer Mario Cerciello Rega during a botched drug bust in Rome while they were on holiday.
The case -- which triggered an outcry of public sympathy for the newlywed Cerciello -- hinges on whether the defendants knew that Cerciello and his partner were police officers when they fought on a dark Rome street.