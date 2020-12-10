Visa, Mastercard dump Pornhub over abuse video claims
Credit card titans Visa and Mastercard on Thursday said they would no longer process payments to Pornhub after US media reported the site hosts videos depicting child sex abuse and rape.
The New York Times said the pornography website includes “many” videos depicting “child abuse and nonconsensual violence” among the 6.8 million new videos posted each year, and that because Pornhub users can download videos directly from the site, images of abuse could be reposted repeatedly.
“Today, the use of our cards at Pornhub is being terminated. Our investigation over the past several days has confirmed violations of our standards prohibiting unlawful content on their site,” Mastercard said in a statement.
Visa cited allegations of illegal activity in “suspending Pornhub’s acceptance privileges pending the completion of our ongoing investigation.”
“We are instructing the financial institutions who serve MindGeek to suspend processing of payments through the Visa network,” it said in a statement, referring to the Pornhub’s Canadian parent company.
Pornhub called the decisions “exceptionally disappointing,” pointing to changes it had made following the Times report.
The company earlier this week announced it would only allow “properly identified users to upload content,” and also banned downloads.
Going forward, only content partners and people who earn ad revenue from their videos will be able to upload to the site, and a new user verification process would be rolled out next year.
“This news is crushing for the hundreds of thousands of models who rely on our platform for their livelihoods,” Pornhub said.
2020 Election
Swing states tear into Texas AG for ‘seditious abuse’ of the courts in blistering legal filings
On Thursday, POLITICO reported that the swing states being sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have responded with a series of furious legal briefs accusing him of abuse of the judicial process.
“The Court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated,” said the brief from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Breaking Banner
FDA clears COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer
After hearing the research materials and answering questions from Pfizer's vaccine experts, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus.
https://twitter.com/virginiahughes/status/1337164975106908161
President Donald Trump purchased just 100 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and 100 million from Moderna, which hasn't been approved yet from the FDA. While he had an option to invest in more doses for all 350 million Americans, Trump declined. The administration has struggled trying to come up with a reason why.
2020 Election
Republicans’ election denialism will lead to violence — based on cult behavior: Ex-FBI deputy
In a Thursday discussion about President Donald Trump's election loss, a former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, explained that he expects violence from the right-wing to get worse.
Figliuzzi began by lamenting that he's always the guy who comes on television to hand Americans the bad news that the sky is falling, but that his entire professional career is based on detecting when the sky is falling.
"I have no other training than to compare this and what we're seeing here to a radicalization process that leads to a flashpoint that leads to violence," he told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace. "And the fact that people in suits and ties and expensive shoes who live in nice homes and have advanced degrees, some of them law degrees, and have fancy titles -- they're elected officials -- are all buying into this actually makes this mainstream madness."