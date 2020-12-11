Quantcast
WATCH: Alt-right troll arrested for macing bouncer after getting kicked out of Arizona bar

Published

41 mins ago

on

Bouncer telling Tim Gionet aka 'Baked Alaska' to leave an establishment in Arizona (screengrab).

Notorious right-wing troll Tim Gionet, also known as Baked Alaska, was arrested outside a Scottsdale bar after he pepper-sprayed a bouncer after he was kicked out, the Phoenix New Times reports.

“You’re just in here trying to antagonize people,” the bouncer says.

After arguing with the bouncer, Gionet refuses to the leave the property, prompting the bouncer to shove him back. That’s when Gionet reaches into his jacket and pulls out a pepper spray canister and sprays the bouncer directly in the face. The bouncer then tells Gionet he has committed “chemical assault” and his co-workers call the police.

“Last year, Gionet moved to the Phoenix area and after being booted from most major social media sites has moved into a shady right-wing ecosystem where he posts hours-long streams of himself walking around and occasionally harassing service employees,” the Phoenix New Times reports. “This strategy got him in trouble in October when a video of Gionet harassing a store clerk who asked him to wear a mask went viral and got him re-banned from YouTube. He was temporarily detained by Flagstaff police for harassing retail employees there in a separate incident.”

Another video shows Gionet being put into the back of a Scottsdale police car while one of his companions uses the N-word at the officers, none of whom appear to be Black. According to court records, Gionet is facing three charges: assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing.

