WATCH: Anti-maskers invade Arizona Target — and one claims masks are a tool of Satan

Anti-face mask activists were caught on camera storming a Target in Phoenix, Arizona this week, with one person holding a sign claiming that masks are part of a Satanic plot.

Videos of the anti-maskers’ demonstration show them marching through the Target located at Phoenix’s Christown Spectrum Mall while chanting, “Freedom!”

The anti-maskers displayed a wide variety of signs to make their points, including ones that read, “End the Mask Mandate” and “Saving Face.”

The most curious sign, however, was one that read, “MASKS = 666,” which is a reference to the so-called “Number of the Beast” that many Christians believe is a mark that Satan will leave on most humans just before the end of the world.

Watch the videos below.

Anti-maskers in Arizona invade a Target pic.twitter.com/qMDsG6jjlA — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 18, 2020

Anti-maskers at Christown Target 😂 pic.twitter.com/b6kHWYs0td — The Letter After P (@coolboyq) December 18, 2020