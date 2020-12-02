Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Rep. Katie Porter brilliantly destroys Steve Mnuchin for ‘play-acting’ as a lawyer

Published

5 mins ago

on

Katie Porter and Steve Mnuchin (Screen Grab)

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) questioned Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin over coronavirus funds on Wednesday. It did not go well for him.

Secretary Mnuchin is trying to return hundreds of billions of dollars Congress approved to address the COVID-19 crisis back to the Treasury’s general fund – which means states could no longer use those desperately-needed funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Congresswoman Porter had to force the Treasury Secretary to admit that the law does not call for him to do so.

As usual, Mnuchin was condescending and dismissive of the duly-elected Democratic member of Congress, and even called her question “ridiculous” and a “waste” of time.

Porter began by telling the Treasury Secretary, “I’m reading aloud now from Section 4027 of the Cares Act. ‘On or after January 2026 any funds that are remaining shall be transferred to the general fund.” In other words, set, sent back to the Treasury. Secretary Mnuchin, is it currently the year 2026, yes or no?”

Mnuchin didn’t answer the question but accused Rep. Porter of “putting words in my mouth.”

After a heated back-and-forth Mnuchin answered, snidely, “Of course it’s not 2026. It’s ridiculous to ask me that question and waste our time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Porter was unshaken.

“Well, Secretary Mnuchin, I think it’s ridiculous that you’re play acting to be a lawyer.

Mnuchin grew increasingly angered.

“I have plenty of lawyers at the Department of Treasury who advise me,” he said, then misogynistically replied he would explain to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, seated beside him, “all the legal provisions” of the law.

Porter was not having it and took control again of the hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ex-CISA chief Chris Krebs fires back after Trump attorney’s threat: ‘I am not going to be intimidated’

Published

1 min ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the United States Department of Homeland Security, has once again affirmed the integrity of the 2020 election.

Despite backlash from President Donald Trump, along with his campaign, legal team, and allies, Krebs defended his work within the federal agency in an editorial published Tuesday by the Washington Post. According to Krebs, the U.S. national security agencies had a very clear mission during the 2020 election: protect America's democracy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative publication unloads on GOP for pretending to care about the debt now that Trump is leaving

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

With President-elect Joe Biden due to be sworn in next month, Republicans in Congress have once again been making noises about lowering the nation's national budget deficit, despite the fact that they let the deficit explode under President Donald Trump.

The American Conservative's Matt Purple largely agrees with the GOP's newfound love of fiscal prudence, but he says he cannot abide by the party's hypocrisy of only caring about the issue when there is a Democratic president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican gets busted for igniting ‘panic’ with antifa ad promising chaos and destruction

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

A Craiglist ad posted by someone claiming to be a member of antifa under the heading "Protesters Needed" to "cause as much chaos and destruction as possible" sparked an investigation by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. As it turns out, the man who posted the ad is a 33-year-old registered Republican, the Lincoln Journal Star reports.

After it was posted, screenshots of the ad made the rounds on the internet, with people claiming it was proof that left-wing radicals were planning violence just as President Trump had recently warned. According to a report on the story from June, the ad prompted officers to be on the lookout for unrest.

Continue Reading
 
 