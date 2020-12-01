‘We’re a nation of laws’: Chris Krebs suggests he’ll sue after Trump’s attorney calls for his execution
Chris Krebs is threatening to sue after a high-profile attorney for President Donald Trump’s campaign called for his execution.
Krebs is the former elections security and cyber security expert President Trump recently fired after he released a report that called the 2020 presidential election the “most secure” in history, which contradicts Trump’s lies about voter and election fraud.
“Anybody who thinks that this election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump],” said Joe diGenova on “The Howie Carr Show,” simulcast on Newsmax. “That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”
On NBC News’ “Today” show Tuesday Krebs called diGenova’s remarks “dangerous” language and behavior.
“We’re a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I’ve got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they’re probably gonna be busy.”
A former U.S. attorney, diGenova is now part of the Trump campaign’s legal team, The Bulwark reports.
“This is not just a random Parler troll trying to get attention,” The Bulwark’s Tim Miller writes. “This is an attorney speaking on behalf of the President of the United States’ re-election campaign. And while it may read like a macabre joke, the direct nature of diGenova’s comments make it impossible to interpret as anything other than a real wish/threat against a public servant for offering truthful testimony.”
An attorney, Krebs served as the first Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for two years. He was one of the few highly-respected Trump administration officials.
Watch:
.@SavannahGuthrie speaks with Christopher Krebs in his first live interview since being fired as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Krebs points to the record of paper ballots as proof that the 2020 election was secure. pic.twitter.com/R9tdsTNBgZ
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 1, 2020
If there was really fraud the FBI would be raiding polling places: NBC reporter Ken Dilanian
Much to President Donald Trump's chagrin, his attorney general, Bill Barr, told the Associated Press in an interview that there Justice Department has not been able to find any voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump has spent the last several weeks alleging that massive voter fraud took place in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan and Arizona, all states where President-elect Joe Biden won.
"How much longer can this be sustainable in terms of the apparatus surrounding the president?" asked MSNBC's Katy Tur. "I know he only has a few days left or a couple of dozen days left, but it's still very detrimental and dangerous."
GOP chair threatens to end election hearing over angry Trump supporters who ‘can’t control themselves’
Michigan state Sen. Ed McBroom (R) threatened to adjourn an election hearing on Tuesday after President Donald Trump's supporters became rowdy.
In video captured by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager, Trump supporters outside the Senate Oversight Committee could be heard yelling, "Do your job!"
McBroom stopped the hearing to plead for someone to control the crowd.
"If there is somebody here who has some credibility with the crowd and has the opportunity to share with them that their disorderly and disrupting what we're trying to accomplish, I'd appreciate if you would take the time to do that," the chairman said. "Otherwise, I'll be forced to adjourn the meeting."
Sidney Powell says that the certification of voting machines was undated — but she cropped out the date
President Donald Trump's former lawyer Sidney Powell has struck again. Another of her legal filings neglected the proper research to justify the allegations.
In a suit she filed in Michigan Monday, Powell cited "more than 100 percent of the votes" that she said President-elect Joe Biden got in Edison County, Michigan. Someone can't get more than 100 percent of the vote. Also, there's no Edison County in Michigan.