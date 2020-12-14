Who and what we lost in 2020: From notable artists to Chicago experiences, they’re gone or changed but not forgotten
It feels like we lost the world this year, or at least a large part of it, doesn’t it? But I will not offer any personal thoughts about this most daunting, demanding and deadly year. No philosophy. I am, as are you I have to think, eager to move on, toward that light flickering at the end of a long tunnel and seeming to promise a better and safer place, relief. Last year at this time, my colleagues and I were asked to look back on a decade and tell you what things or places or people had vanished, erased by death or otherwise trampled into memories. We did so, not by providing endless lists (w…
Trump may not run in 2024 — but he needs to pretend he will for attention: GOP sources
President Donald Trump may or may not run for president again in 2024, but he wants everyone to think so to keep the spotlight on himself.
The president has been calling up his allies asking what he must do to "stay part of the conversation" for the next two years, when he'll gauge his chances of winning and decide whether another campaign is worth the effort, according to sources who spoke to Politico.
“Trump has probably no idea if he will actually run, but because he only cares about himself and his association with the party has only been about his ambitions rather than what it stands for, he will try to freeze the field and keep as many people on the sidelines,” said one former White House aide. “Just for the sake of keeping his options open and, yes, keeping the attention all for himself.”
Trump was ‘expecting Brian Kemp to cheat’ for him and lashed out when he refused: Georgia GOP strategist
President Donald Trump is still lashing out at Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, as the president attacked him as a "fool" on Twitter early on Monday morning.
The Washington Post reports that Trump has been unhappy with Kemp for the last year, starting when Kemp told Trump that he planned to appoint Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) to the Senate even though the president felt there were better options.
‘What a failed state looks like’: GOP under fire for blocking necessary funds as COVID vaccine distribution begins
As U.S. distribution of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine kicked off Sunday with the shipment of millions of doses to sites across the nation, Senate Republicans faced mounting outrage for continuing to block federal funds that crisis-ravaged states and localities desperately need to carry out an unparalleled mass inoculation effort.
Facing large budget shortfalls due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of relief from the deadlocked Congress, state and local governments will soon be tasked with executing a rapid vaccination campaign that will require large quantities of supplies as well as new clinics, additional workers, and public outreach—all of which will cost money that states and localities fear they don't have.