Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Your own AG says you’re full of crap’: Trump roasted after 46-minute ‘election fraud’ rant

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

President Donald Trump posted a 46-minute rant on Facebook about his “investigations” into what he calls election fraud. His description of the video is that it was the most important speech of his life. The speech was apparently far more important than his inauguration or announcements about peace deals between countries that weren’t in a war against each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a speech that infuriated political experts because it was a clear attempt to use the seal of the presidency to undermine the 2020 election without any facts to support it. Trump has lost all of his lawsuits alleging fraud because the filings lack the evidence needed to prove there was actual fraud. At the same time, judges have required that Trump’s lawyers state in court that their filings didn’t include fraud.

Attorney General Bill Barr revealed that there was no widespread voter fraud on Tuesday, contradicting his boss. Yet, Trump continues to allege that the fraud exists.

See the reactions and the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

MSNBC analyst quotes Dr. Phil to explain Republicans are volunteers not victims of Trump’s attacks

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

During Wednesday's episode of "Deadline White House," Dr. Jason Johnson cited television psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw, when explaining to Republicans that they are officially complicit in President Donald Trump's actions.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that typically Republicans call it "Trump derangement syndrome" or accuse progressives of being "too sensitive" to Trump. But now, it's Republicans that Trump is turning against.

"He is targeting the kinds of statewide officials who a few years down the road would show up in Iowa and kick the tires on a national run," she explained. "He's targeting statewide officials in Georgia who get the same voters who voted for Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who voted for Donald Trump. He is smashing up the future of the Republican Party. Personally, I think that's what they deserve. They built Frankenstein. But what do you think pumps the brakes? Do you think someone has to, as this [Georgia election] official, Gabriel Sterling warned yesterday, he said, 'Someone's going to get shot.' Do you think it has to come to that to wake up anybody else that might have any influence in the party, or do you think it's too far gone?"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Your own AG says you’re full of crap’: Trump roasted after 46-minute ‘election fraud’ rant

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump posted a 46-minute rant on Facebook about his "investigations" into what he calls election fraud. His description of the video is that it was the most important speech of his life. The speech was apparently far more important than his inauguration or announcements about peace deals between countries that weren't in a war against each other.

It was a speech that infuriated political experts because it was a clear attempt to use the seal of the presidency to undermine the 2020 election without any facts to support it. Trump has lost all of his lawsuits alleging fraud because the filings lack the evidence needed to prove there was actual fraud. At the same time, judges have required that Trump's lawyers state in court that their filings didn't include fraud.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The far-right has embraced an election conspiracy theory so absurd the Army came out and denounced it

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, has not been shy about pushing ridiculous conspiracy theories — whether he was promoting the racist "birther" theory that President Barack Obama wasn't really born in the U.S. or claiming that the late Sen. John McCain divulged information to the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War.

Now, McInerney is doubling down on his recent claim that U.S. Special Forces died during a recent attack on a CIA computer facility in Germany — where, McInerney claimed, information was being kept on a plot to flip votes from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden. But as Military.com explained, the Army has debunked McInerney's claims as nonsense.

Continue Reading
 
 