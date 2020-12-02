‘Your own AG says you’re full of crap’: Trump roasted after 46-minute ‘election fraud’ rant
President Donald Trump posted a 46-minute rant on Facebook about his “investigations” into what he calls election fraud. His description of the video is that it was the most important speech of his life. The speech was apparently far more important than his inauguration or announcements about peace deals between countries that weren’t in a war against each other.
It was a speech that infuriated political experts because it was a clear attempt to use the seal of the presidency to undermine the 2020 election without any facts to support it. Trump has lost all of his lawsuits alleging fraud because the filings lack the evidence needed to prove there was actual fraud. At the same time, judges have required that Trump’s lawyers state in court that their filings didn’t include fraud.
Attorney General Bill Barr revealed that there was no widespread voter fraud on Tuesday, contradicting his boss. Yet, Trump continues to allege that the fraud exists.
See the reactions and the video below:
It sickens me to see President Trump saying this in the White House, from a podium with the presidential seal, purposefully seeking to undermine our great and free government. And it saddens me that no Trump political appointee at any level sees this and says, "Enough. I quit." https://t.co/9elHjd4qOo
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 2, 2020
No proof is offered because no proof exists.
Trump continues to use conspiracy theory.
What an embarrassment. https://t.co/WPwGOSDB53
— Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) December 2, 2020
The president is lying and lying and lying.
This is an abomination — shot in the White House, presumably with the support of taxpayer-paid employees — all designed to delegitimize an election that Trump LOST BY 7 MILLION VOTES. pic.twitter.com/esJK2jDuXy
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) December 2, 2020
In this endless speech of lies and nonsense, Trump holds up a graphic that I described as an "unusually easy" thing to debunk when I did so two weeks ago. https://t.co/rxeJAIrChZ
— Philip Bump (@pbump) December 2, 2020
The attorney general said yesterday the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security looked into this claim about voting machines changing ballots and saw nothing to substantiate it, yet Trump repeats it today with the presidential seal in front of him. https://t.co/V4V2ta2kPQ
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 2, 2020
Trump just posted a 46-minute video of him talking about why he thinks there was widespread election fraud (there is no evidence yet of widespread election fraud).
It is staged almost like a press conference but the press weren't in the room. pic.twitter.com/z0NX2zSOTk
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 2, 2020
Biden won 306 electoral votes. He won by ~7 million votes nationally. The allegations the President makes about irregularities/fraud are unsubstantiated and a lie. It's absolutely nuts that 1 month after the election Trump has still not conceded.
— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) December 2, 2020
Again, Trump has never lost ANYTHING without either screaming fraud or falsely claiming he won. EVER. And this includes the states where he lost the popular vote in 2016, even though he won the presidency.
— Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 2, 2020
Federal appeals court rejects Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania voter fraud lawsuit, Supreme Court could be next. A federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the Trump campaign’s attempt to challenge the state’s vote by alleging massive fraud–a claim the judges found “no merit”. pic.twitter.com/m3xasBR9CQ
— 1POCNEWS (@1POCNEWS) December 2, 2020
Trump says his legal team will file more lawsuits challenging election results.
This 46-minute long taped speech comes a day after Attorney General Bill Barr told the @AP that there wasn't any widespread election fraud that could have changed the outcome. #Election2020 https://t.co/Md9ulPtLIr
— Sam Lisker (@slisker) December 2, 2020
President Trump: "If we are right about the fraud, Joe Biden can't be president."
— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) December 2, 2020
Apparently, Trump has collected hundreds of millions of $ from his supporters to help fight “election fraud”. There are no legal restrictions on how he uses that money. Not as dumb as he sounds. He is clued up. He is well aware he has lost, and there is no reversing the decision! https://t.co/fdI6SaX2m1
— Imran I Bhikha (@ImzTech) December 2, 2020
Your own Attorney General says you're full of crap https://t.co/UGOoKoB5gI
— (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) December 2, 2020
