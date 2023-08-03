$25 million settlement in works for two men wrongfully convicted in 1993 slaying of Chicago basketball player

Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO -- Two men convicted in the slaying of a college basketball standout in Chicago 30 years ago are in line for a $25 million payout from the city under the terms of a settlement agreement in their long-running federal lawsuit, court records show. Tyrone Hood and Wayne Washington sued the city in 2016, alleging police, including then-Detectives Kenneth Boudreau and John Halloran, fabricated evidence and coerced testimony to win murder convictions in the May 1993 killing of Marshall Morgan Jr. The lawsuit has lingered for more than seven years as the city has paid outside law firms to figh...