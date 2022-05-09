25% of NYC children don’t know where their next meal will come from: City Harvest

Hungry child eating bread (Shutterstock)
NEW YORK — Child hunger rates in New York City remain much higher than before the COVID pandemic even though the economy is starting to bounce back, according to a new report from the anti-hunger City Harvest group. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, about 55% more New York kids are going hungry today and one in four children “don’t know where their next meal will come from,” in a report to be released on Monday. The problem will worsen during the upcoming summer break when many poor children miss out on the free school meals they depend on. “Families across New York City are struggling amid sur...