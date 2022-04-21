McConnell vows to help Murkowski get reelected despite Trump's push to unseat her

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is vowing to do whatever he can to help Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) get reelected despite former President Donald Trump's push to unseat her.

On Thursday, April, 21, the top-ranking Republican lawmaker sat down for an interview with Axios' Jonathan Swan where he emphasized the importance of Murkowski getting reelected. "It's important for Lisa to be reelected. She's one of the few sort of moderates in the middle of the Senate," McConnell said.

As a senator with more than 20 years in the chamber, McConnell lauded Murkowski as "a key player in advancing bipartisan legislation," adding, "We're going to do everything we can to make sure she's successful."

McConnell's remarks come as Murkowski faces off against Republican opponent Kelly Tshibaka, who has received an official endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Over the last two years, the Alaska lawmaker has clashed with members of her own party multiple times due to her stance on key issues far-right Republicans have adamantly backed.

Following the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, Murkowski voted in favor of Trump being convicted during his second impeachment trial. The Alaska Republican Party also moved to censure Murkowski for her opposing vote. Trump also criticized the lawmaker, calling her "bad for Alaska" as he praised and endorsed Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner who was a vocal supporter of his voter fraud conspiracies.

In similar nature, McConnell has also faced backlash from Trump for his views on the Capitol insurrection. Following the Capitol riots, McConnell acknowledged President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Although he condemned the former president's actions amid the insurrection, he still voted against his impeachment. Despite the vote in favor of Trump's acquittal, the former president wasn't pleased with his critical remarks.