Trump Jr., who texted Meadows ideas to overturn the election, to meet with Jan. 6 Committee: report
Don Trump Jr -- via Fox News screengrab

Donald Trump, Jr. the eldest son of the former President, will sit down with the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack in the "coming days." His appearance will be voluntary, ABC News reports.

Before the election was called for Joe Biden, Trump Jr. sent desperate text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with ideas on how to overturn the results.

One insisted, “we have operational control” to ensure a second Trump term.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. added in a November 5 text. “We have multiple paths We control them all.”

“We have operational control Total leverage,” Trump Jr’s text continued. “Moral High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now.”

Legal experts were stunned, with one stating: “The son of a US President plotted to stop the US government from carrying out the transfer of presidential power.”

A former U.S. Attorney called the texts "powerful evidence of fraud."

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Kimberly Guilfoyle have all been interviewed by the Committee as well. Guilfoyle met with the Committee for a second time this week.

The Committee is expected to hold publicly-televised hearings as soon as next month.

