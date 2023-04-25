Republican hopeful DeSantis backs Taiwan deterrence
Ron DeSantis (AFP)

US presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis on Tuesday stressed the importance of warding off conflict over Taiwan, telling a Japanese media outlet that "what China respects is strength".

The Florida governor, who is widely expected to seek the Republican nomination in next year's White House race, said maintaining the status quo over Taiwan was key.

"The goal should be to deter a military situation from happening," DeSantis said in an interview with Nikkei Asia in Japan, his first stop on a tour seen as a bid to burnish his diplomatic and security credentials.

DeSantis said Chinese President Xi Jinping "clearly wants to take Taiwan at some point", and he warned that the costs of doing so would outweigh any benefits.

"Ultimately, what China respects is strength," he told the outlet.

DeSantis has yet to officially announce his 2024 bid, but is already the biggest threat to former president Donald Trump in both polls and media attention.

His comments came as Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin -- another possible Republican presidential contender -- met Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Tuesday.

