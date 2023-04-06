3 police officers, 3 suspects injured in Kansas shooting
(Shutterstock.com)

Three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers and three suspects were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon during an attempted arrest related to a drug investigation, according to police. About 3 p.m., the shooting broke out after police tried to arrest suspects in an undercover investigation of fentanyl dealing, police said. All were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. In a message posted to Twitter about 4:30 p.m., the Kansas City Police Department said it had been asked to investigate the shooting.