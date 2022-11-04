3 teens suspected in Philly school shooting committed another murder the day before, police say

Philadelphia police outside Roxborough High School. - Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — Three of the teens accused of shooting five young football players, killing one, outside Roxborough High School in September are expected to be charged with murder in connection with another fatal shooting the day before, police said Friday. Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, will face new murder charges in the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones in North Philadelphia on Sept. 26, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore. Police also expect to charge Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, who is wanted in the Roxborough case but remains a fugitive, with an additional murder charge ...