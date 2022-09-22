3-year-old accidentally kills mom after finding ‘unsecured’ gun, South Carolina deputies say

Police Tape (AFP)
A South Carolina mom was accidentally shot and killed after her 3-year-old found an “unsecured” gun, officials said. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting on Wednesday. While at the scene on South Pine Street, officials reported finding a child, mom and grandmother. The mom had been shot and was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was identified as 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush of Spartanburg, according to information deputies shared in conjunction with the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. “The grandmother was interviewed, and her account of the ...