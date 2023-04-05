4 children dead, 1 seriously hurt after ax-wielding man attacks preschool in Brazil
Security forces stand guard outside the private preschool where an attacker killed four children with a bladed weapon, in Blumenau, Santa Catarina State, in southern Brazil, on April 5, 2023. - Anderson Coelh/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS

Four children are dead and five are hurt — one with serious injuries — after a man carrying an ax-like weapon attacked a day care center in southern Brazil early on Wednesday, authorities said. Three boys and one girl died in the attack: Bernardo Cunha Machado, 5; Bernardo Pabest da Cunha and Enzo Marchesin Barbosa, both 4; and Larissa Maia Told, 7. A local hospital confirmed it treated kids “from 0 to 2 years old,” according to local reports. The assailant, who didn’t seem to have any connection to the school, turned himself in after the attack, local authorities said. The incident happened i...