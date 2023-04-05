4 children dead, 1 seriously hurt after ax-wielding man attacks preschool in Brazil

"NYYRC’s clumsy, abbreviated event also featured the disinformation specialist and outspoken bigot Jack Posobiec, who at times looked visibly uncomfortable in a chaotic crowd heavily populated by Trump critics," the report recounted. "A protester repeatedly yelled, 'Jack, are you on Bumble?' at Posobiec, referring to that dating app released a statement in January 2018 that they removed him following user complaints. (At the time, Posobiec denied using Bumble.)"

Posobiec is among those that the fringe social media site Gettr paid. While the site had Trump adviser Jason Miller as the front man, Guo Wengui was the one secretly running the site, the Washington Post reported last month.

One woman on a bullhorn appeared obsessed with linking Trump with some kind of attack by China.

“This country’s justice system has already been weaponized by the Chinese communist party!” she yelled.

Another man claiming to be a Trump rapper echoed the dame sentiment.

“With everything going on with the spy balloons … they’re indicting Trump all at the same time that they indicted Miles Guo … they put Miles Guo in jail! … All of this together and the CCP is at the heart of it all! They’re at the heart of everything that’s going on right now! … And if we want to help Trump, we need to get with the program and understand who’s the source. Where’s this coming from? It’s from the CCP,” the man also yelled into the bullhorn. “So … USA!”

The Guardian wrote of the events that they were "underwhelming." Despite Trump begging for "protest, protest, protest," people stayed home.

Ahead of Trump turning himself into police, there was a thought that Trump would appear on the steps of the courthouse where he could pump his fist in the air and appear defiant. A Rolling Stone report with a law enforcement source said that it wasn't something the Secret Service wanted. That might be why Trump ultimately entered in a back door, far away from the few dozen supporters he begged to be there for him.

Trump's fans let out cheers of jubilation when they realized Trump was probably in court. Opponents chanted, "Lock him up!"

Fox was reporting that after Trump was booked and before he walked into the courtroom he would say something to the reporters standing in the hallway waiting for him. Instead, Trump looked down, pushing the door after the cop walking in front of him didn't hold it open for the fallen president.

Outside Trump supporter, Dion Ciri waved a large flag saying “Trump or death.” The Guardian explained that he kept having to explain to people what he meant by that. “It’s not my death,” he said.

“It might be your death, it might be democracy’s death, but it’s not my death.”

Another couple that claimed to be with the anti-choice group Pro-life Ministries explained how important morals were to them. But when asked to abut Trump's affairs with adult film star Stormy Daniels or former Playboy model Karen McDougal, they claimed it was really up to God to decide.

They were among many red hats in the audience that were filled with energy that morning, but the enthusiasm slowly collapsed and crowds dispersed.

They never even saw Trump.