4 civilians home safe after SpaceX mission Inspiration4 splashes down off Florida coast
With the countdown clock at Launch Complex 39- A in the foreground, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, carrying an all-civilian crew on the Inspiration 4 mission September 15, 2021. - Joe Burbank/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — A few dozen sunrises were enough for the crew of Inspiration4, which returned to Earth nearly three days after lifting off from Kennedy Space Center becoming the first all-civilian crew to launch into orbit. The SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience and its four passengers splashed down at 7:06 p.m. in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. Weather remained calm as the deorbit maneuvers ran like clockwork with the final descent taking less than an hour. “Thanks so much SpaceX. It was a heck of a ride for us,” said mission commander Jared Issacman. “We’re just getting started.” Ev...