4 service members injured killing ISIS leader in Syria
U.S. forces patrol in the vicinity of the Hori rehabilitation centre for children of suspected Islamic State group, in the town of Tel Maaruf in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, on Dec. 15, 2022. - Delil Souleiman/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE/TNS

A senior ISIS leader was killed in a Thursday night helicopter raid in northeast Syria, where four servicemembers and their dog was injured, U.S. Central Command tweeted Friday. The troops and the dog are being treated in Iraq. They are all reportedly in stable condition. Task and Purpose said the injuries occurred in an explosion during the pursuit of ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi. U.S. troops partnered with Syrian Democratic Forces in the initiative, according to defense officials. A Feb. 10 raid killed ISIS operative Ibrahim Al Qahtani, who Central Command said planned attacks on ISIS detentio...