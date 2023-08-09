41 migrants missing after new Mediterranean shipwreck

Forty-one migrants including three children are feared dead after being shipwrecked last week in the Mediterranean, UN agencies said, citing four survivors brought to the Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday. Their metal boat overturned in bad weather during the night of Thursday to Friday after setting off from the Tunisian port of Sfax, said a joint statement from the UN agencies for refugees, children and migration. The survivors – a 13-year-old boy on his own, a woman and two men – drifted for days before being rescued by a merchant ship on Tuesday, they said. They were finally brought...