6 months after end of Roe, Illinois abortion providers treat a ‘historic high’ number of out-of-state patients
People rally in Chicago's Federal Plaza on June 24, 2022, in reaction to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. - Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — Six months after the historic fall of Roe v. Wade, Illinois abortion providers say they’re seeing an unprecedented number of out-of-state patients — and they’re traveling from more states than ever before. Before the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to rescind federal abortion protections, Planned Parenthood of Illinois saw dozens of patients from other states every month. Now hundreds of patients are crossing state lines each month to have an abortion at one of Planned Parenthood’s 17 health centers across the state. Almost a third of the agency’s patients are now from out of s...