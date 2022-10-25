7 jurors seated in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg leaves after the conclusion of a hearing on his criminal case at Manhattan Criminal Court on Aug. 12, 2022, in New York. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — New Yorkers are nothing if not honest. Prospective jurors summoned to the Trump Organization trial at the New York County Supreme Court in Manhattan didn’t hold back Tuesday when questioned on how they feel about the Former President Donald Trump. “I think Mr. Trump has no morals. I think he thinks only of himself. I think he is a criminal. I think he’s done irreparable damage to this country, and that’s exactly why I think I can be impartial in this case,” potential panelist Henry Lewis told Trump’s company lawyers. The West Village man reasoned that the case against the Trump Orga...