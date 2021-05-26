8 people killed in San Jose mass shooting – ‘second crime scene’ includes fire: reports

Eight people were killed in Wednesday morning's mass shooting at a San Jose, California light rail yard. There were also multiple people injured, according to ABC 7 News.

The suspected shooter, who was a Valley Transportation Authority employee, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis, is also dead, KTVU reports.

The mass shooting took place "during a union meeting."

"In addition, KTVU has learned that a fire reported in San Jose at about the same time is linked to the mass shooting. The fire occurred on Angmar Court in the home of the alleged gunman, whom authorities have not named, according to a firefighter who asked to remain anonymous."

"That address became the site of a second crime scene by mid-morning. There were reports of gasoline and ammunition found throughout the house."

Live streaming video from ABC News:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details are fluid and may change.