A common parasitic disease called toxoplasmosis might alter a person’s political beliefs

Infection from the common parasite Toxoplasma tends to produce few apparent symptoms. But a new study published in the journal Evolutionary Psychology suggests that the disease can spur changes in a person’s political beliefs and values, most likely through an inflammatory reaction. Toxoplasmosis is caused by the parasite Toxoplasma gondii and is one of the most prevalent parasitic diseases in the world. Infections can spur from situations like consuming uncooked, contaminated meat or cleaning the litter box of an infected cat. The disease most often produces no obvious symptoms in humans but ...
Trump's 'trainwreck' lawsuit against CNN could put his lawyers in an awkward spot
October 05, 2022
According to MSNBC opinion columnist Hayes Brown, Donald Trump has placed his attorneys in an awkward position after getting them to file a $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN that, should it go to trial, will be compounded by the fact that the lawsuit is meritless and the attorneys know it.
Calling the filing a "trainwreck" based on legal citations that would not hold up to scrutiny, Brown claimed the lawsuit is likely headed nowhere quickly because its central contention is laughable.
With the lawsuit centered on Trump's fury at being compared to Adolf Hitler, Brown was quick to point out, "Former President Donald Trump is not a Nazi. He is not, nor has it been reported that he has ever been, a member of the National Socialist Party. He also is not, in fact, some sort of genetic copy of Adolf Hitler, " before adding, "You see, Trump’s lawyers sued CNN alleging defamation in a Florida federal court Monday. The main focus of their ire? In reporting on their client’s ongoing lies about the 2020 election, CNN has made use of 'persistent association of the Plaintiff to Adolf Hitler and Nazism.'"
Calling the lawsuits a "grave mistake," Brown said the former president's lawyers may rue the day -- if it actually goes to trial -- that they didn't talk him out of it.
"This suit, Trump’s lawyers say, was made necessary because CNN refused to retract its claims. But as CNN made clear in its response letter to Trump’s lawyers, at no point did the former president's team bother to get into why the network’s anchors, analysts and columnists were willing to say that Trump was lying," he wrote. "Answer: Because he was lying and any attempt to counter that in court by putting those lies into a filing could have consequences for the lawyers who submit them."
Add to Trump's lawyers -- and their actions --becoming a possible focus of the trial, Brown suggests it will blow up on Trump too.
"All told, this is less a case of defamation and more a case of crying 'they were mean to me.' It will not gain Trump the $475 million in damages he is seeking from CNN. And it has proved a window for people like me to remind Americans that Donald Trump does not want to have to prove in court that he’s not a threat to democracy," he wrote.
While it would be extremely entertaining to see Trump's lawyers try to convince a jury that their client and his actions have no comparison with the Nazis' rise to power, the odds that it gets thrown out like his suit against Hillary Clinton was in September are extremely high.
Trump's Supreme Court gambit is the last stop before 'crazytown' — and likely to fail: legal experts
October 05, 2022
Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago documents probe, but legal analysts agree he'll likely be disappointed again.
The former president seems to believe the court he helped shape will slow down the Justice Department's investigation of stolen government documents by ensuring that classified materials are reviewed by a third-party special master, but there's no guarantee the justices will take up the case -- and he might lose even if they do, reported CNN.
“The Supreme Court has not looked very kindly on former President Trump in cases that he’s brought with respect to documents and his personal property both when Congress was the one seeking information from him and other government entities were the ones seeking information from him,” said CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams, a former Justice Department official. “He’s pretty consistently lost those cases, and it’s not hard to see how either the court just doesn’t take this up or rules against him if they do.”
The court might move more quickly than he's hoping, if they agree to hear the case, and legal experts say his attorneys would have a hard time proving Trump has suffered irreparable harm in the matter, a threshold that's required for him to get emergency relief.
“This is what good lawyers who are stuck do to appease bad clients: The jurisdictional argument is narrow, technical, and non-frivolous,” said CNN legal analyst Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor. "It’s a way of filing *something* in the Supreme Court without going all the way to crazytown and/or acting unethically."
Software CEO arrested for stealing data from California poll workers
October 05, 2022
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that the CEO of an elections software firm has been arrested and charged with stealing information from poll workers in Los Angeles County, California.
"Eugene Yu, the founder and top executive of Konnech, was detained in Michigan over the alleged theft of personal identifying information, while investigators also seized hard drives and other 'digital evidence,'" reported Dan Ladden-Hall. "In 2020, Konnech won a five-year contract with LA County for software designed to track election workers’ schedules, payroll, training, and communications, county clerk Dean C. Logan said."
Prior to his arrest, Yu had been forced to go into hiding due to racist threats from supporters of former President Donald Trump, who believed that he was attempting to rig the election on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.
"Election deniers have repeatedly accused Konnech of storing the sensitive data on servers in China, which the company has repeatedly denied," said the report. "But the office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón says its investigators did find data stored in China. Officials didn’t specify what information was taken, but said it didn’t alter election results."
There is no evidence the stolen data was sold to anyone. However, storing it outside of the country still constitutes a breach of the state contract.
This comes as Trump supporters themselves have repeatedly landed in legal jeopardy for voting data breaches of their own, as they attempt to prove baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen. In Colorado, Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, a close associate of MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell, was indicted for breaching voting equipment. Another Republican official in Michigan, Stephanie Scott, could face similar charges for compromising secure voter files.
