A Florida woman thought she was divorced. She didn’t know her attorney was a forger
A judge's gavel rests on a book of law. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

A former Jasper, Florida, attorney has 22 counts of criminal charges over her head, two names by which she’s known and had 11 Florida Bar discipline cases open against her. And one of the criminal cases involves a woman who, charging document say, found out she wasn’t divorced right as she prepared to get married again. That’s “former attorney” because Brittany Loper, who was arrested as Brittany Cooper, applied for disciplinary revocation to make the Bar discipline cases disappear. The state Supreme Court accepted Loper’s application. So, the Bar cases go away but she’s essentially disbarred ...