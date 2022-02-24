A journalist covering a protest in Haiti is dead. Now police are investigating their own
A journalist is escorted after being hit by a stone during a protest by factory workers demanding pay increase, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. - RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The Haiti National Police force has begun an internal investigation into allegations that officers shot and killed a local photojournalist and seriously injured two others who were covering a garment workers protest in the capital over higher wages on Wednesday. Police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said the internal investigation into the shooting that led to the death of Maxiben Lazarre, who also went by Maxihen, will be conducted by both the inspector general’s office, which investigates accusations against police officers, and the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police. Witnesses are accus...