'A little TMI': GOPer shocks evangelicals with risqué tale at prayer breakfast

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), appearing at fellow South Carolina Republican Tim Scott’s prayer breakfast, was met with raised eyebrows and some outright criticism after announcing she declined overtures from her fiancé early Thursday morning but suggested she plans to have sex with him later this evening.

“When I woke up this morning at seven, I was getting picked up at 7:45. Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I got to get to the prayer breakfast and I got to be on time.’ A little TMI,” Mace announced at the evangelical event. “I know he can wait. He’s got, we got, I’ll see him later tonight.”

Some on the right are expressing upset over an unmarried Christian Republican woman acknowledging she has sex.

“Typically, most conservative Christians profess to oppose having sex outside of marriage,” Mediaite explained.

The Daily Caller, co-founded by Tucker Carlson, described it as “a frisky story,” and, citing another outlet wrote: “Most of the crowd, including Scott, reportedly laughed at the incident, although some were in shock at the personal story.”

Fox News, which did not even use the word “sex” in its reporting, called it “a risqué anecdote,” and “racy.”