In the field of social psychology, the study of heroes has attracted growing interest over the past decade, as heroes have been found to be an important part of everyday life and provide important psychological functions to children and adults. However, most research in this area has focused on predominantly WEIRD (white, educated, industrialized, rich, and from developed countries) samples and may not reflect wider conceptions of heroes across cultures. A recent study by my colleagues at the University of Limerick and myself delved into the cultural differences in lay perceptions of heroes, e...
A new psychology study has uncovered cultural differences in perceptions of heroes
March 27, 2023