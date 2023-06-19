A path out of poverty: Pakistan's special school for trans people
Transgender students learning at school. Excluded from society, many trans people fall out of the education system at an early age. A few months ago, a school opened in Lahore for people from the transgender community, to allow them to catch up on their education. Murtaz Ali/dpa

It's the morning before school and Nagini puts on her blue and green school uniform, covers her hair with a loose, white scarf and packs up her school stuff. She holds her headscarf over her mouth as she laughs. Nagini may seem like any other pupil at a Pakistani school. But her school in Lahore is special. She is part of a new pilot scheme which offers education to young transgender, or trans, people in Pakistan. The country's conservative, religious culture traditionally shuns those who belong to the queer community. Trans people are those who do not identify with the gender assigned to them...