A Philly Police lieutenant, fired for sending a bestiality video to 2 women he supervised, got his job back
Marc Hayes was reinstated with full back pay. - ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia Police lieutenant who was fired for sending a bestiality video to two women he supervised has been reinstated after an arbitrator ruled that his conduct was not egregious enough to merit termination. Lt. Marc Hayes — who was also accused of telling one of the women she could mislead investigators reviewing the incident — was instead ordered to serve a 50-day suspension. In his ruling, arbitrator David J. Reilly said that although the video Hayes sent was “very disturbing,” “extremely graphic” and inappropriate, the transmission did not constitute sexual harassment...