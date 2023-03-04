'A professional grassroots huckster wing': GOP strategist torches CPAC 'scam'

One Republican strategist has a blistering opinion of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) as the annual event produces a lacking response from the political party.

On Friday, March 3, Mike Murphy appeared on MSNBC News where he weighed in during a discussion with news anchor Alex Wagner.

The host aired a clip that featured Don Trump Jr. appealing to the CPAC crowd to consider using a Christian-based mobile provider as opposed to a major carrier that might be embracing the "woke" agenda.

Wagner kicked off the discussion with his take on the remarks from the former president's son.

“The amazing part about the cell phone service – Patriot Mobile – that Don Jr. is hawking here, is that the whole premise is to stop spending your money at woke cell phone companies,” Wagner said. “But here is the thing. The Christian conservative carrier doesn’t have its own national infrastructure. So, it just rents excess capacity from woke cell phone companies like T-Mobile and AT&T.”

Wagner, who also highlighted the devolution of CPAC also asked, “What does CPAC tell us about the modern Republican Party? Is it just one big grift?”

That's when Murphy chimed in to offer insight saying, “What’s happened is, Trump is shrinking the party and CPAC is shrinking.

He added, "But it is kind of a professional grassroots huckster wing of the GOP. So, the good news is, it’s an outlier. It’s not the sampling it used to be.”

Murphy also noted the changes in CPAC over the years emphasizing the atmospheric decline.

“This thing now is a scam,” he said. “Pure and simple, top to bottom."

Now, Murphy believes CPAC is comprised of the “hobbyist wing of the right-wing.”

“CPAC now is like the 25 Japanese troops in a cave somewhere in 1953 waiting for the emperor to tell them to attack,” he said. “It is a symptom of the weakness of the Trump thing, not the strength that he owns this shrinking island.”

Watch the video below:







CPAC highlights grifter, huckster wing of the Republican Party youtu.be



