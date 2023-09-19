A single dose of psilocybin boosts neuroplasticity and reduces depression symptoms
A new study provides evidence that psilocybin, the active component in “magic” psychedelic mushrooms, induces lasting changes in neuroplasticity and that these changes are linked to improvements in depression symptoms. The research has been published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. Psilocybin, along with other psychedelics like LSD and DMT, has long been associated with vivid perceptual and mood alterations in humans. These effects are believed to be primarily mediated by the activation of serotonin 5-HT-2A receptors in the brain. However, while psychedelics have been used for centuries ...

